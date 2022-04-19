War between Russia and NATO, the analysis of India’s main news site

Has World War III already begun? To ask in a long analysis is www.dnaindia.com, India’s leading news site. A few days ago Ukraine claimed to have destroyed the Moskva, the third largest warship of the Russia stationed in the Black Sea. Some photos have also been published of the attack in which the warship is seen burning in the middle of the sea. The destruction of the warship is a big turning point. Russian state media have begun to claim that the war is no longer limited to just two countries. The third world war has begun in which the United States and European countries are fighting against the Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet provided detailed information on the incident. But a video was released showing the crew members. Russia claims that the 500 soldiers deployed on the warship are completely safe. Moscow also denied Ukraine’s claim that its navy had launched two Neptune missiles on the Russian warship in the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said there was no attack on the warship. Indeed, his navy was taking the Moskva to a coastal area and then it caught fire and sank into the sea. However, after this incident, the tension between Russia and Ukraine it has increased considerably and the war burr has suddenly become the center of this whole war. How did this warship become the turning point of the conflict?

40 years ago a warship sank at sea after being destroyed in the war. At the beginning of the year 1982, during the war between Great Britain and Argentina, likewise, Argentina destroyed a huge British warship with anti-ship missiles. And because of this incident, the tension between the two countries reached a climax.

The same thing is happening today. The name Moskva joined the Russian navy in 1983. It has been stationed in the Black Sea since 2008. Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, the warship played a key role in the military conflict. And it was believed that as long as this Russian warship was stationed in the Black Sea, Ukraine could not even think about fighting the Crimean war. Because she was the largest Russian warship stationed in this area.

China currently has the highest number of warships in the world: 777. They follow Russia with 605, the US with 484 and Colombia and North Korea with 450. Not only that, China has the largest number of warships, but it doesn’t consider them very effective. Beijing believes there are missiles that can take out dangerous warships in seconds. Hence, the development of such ships would only be a loss. And that is why China is focusing more on making missiles against warships than on building ships.

These ships are very large in size and cannot be kept hidden. Other than that, their speed is also low. The destroyed Russian warship weighed 12,500 tons. And its top speed was 59 kilometers per hour. Thanks to this, the Ukrainian navy was able to easily make it its target.

However, many may not be aware that such warships were the most used during World War II. And before that, Russia’s last warship was also destroyed during World War II. It was the year 1941. The German Navy destroyed a Soviet Russian warship. And this attack turned out to be a great turning point in the war. And it could be the same this time too. Because the Russian state media began to say that World War III has begun. The start of the world war is considered to be when more than two countries take part in a war. And that’s what’s happening in this conflict.

At the moment, most of the countries of the world are directly helping Ukraine militarily. There are the 27 countries of the European Union. Then the United States is also supplying arms to Ukraine. In general, all NATO countries are helping Ukraine. NATO is supplying Ukraine with missiles and other dangerous weapons. In addition, the UK has also supplied Ukraine with 800 anti-tank missiles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, air defense systems and other weapons. And at the moment, more than 30 countries are arming Ukraine. While countries like Australia and Japan have declared their support for Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

That is, in a sense, many countries have entered this war. And that is why, concludes the Indian information site, that the Russia now it says that the third world war has begun.

