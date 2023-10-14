BREAKING NEWS: Israel claims to have killed one of the Hamas leaders who organized the attack on the country.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have assured that, in the attacks carried out this Saturday night against the Gaza Strip, they have killed Murad Abu Murad, whom they define as one of the Hamas leaders who organized the attack on last Saturday against Israel, and that they have attacked the headquarters of this organization. “During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who largely participated and led the terrorists in Saturday’s murderous attack, was killed,” the IDF said on its official website. social X, formerly Twitter, in a message accompanied by a video in which you can see how they destroy a building with a missile.