“A catastrophe in 24 hours,” warns WHO about Gaza

Gaza faces an imminent catastrophe since “there are 24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left”, and if humanitarian aid does not arrive, doctors will only be able to “prepare death certificates”, said Ahmed Al Mandhari, regional head of the WHO. .

“The bodies cannot be collected properly” from the streets and in the hospitals “the services in operation are completely saturated: intensive care, operating rooms, emergencies and others,” Mandhari explained.

“The WHO recorded that 111 medical infrastructures have been attacked, 12 health professionals died and 60 ambulances were attacked,” he said.

The Israelis continue to urge Gazans to leave northern Gaza for the south, but “there are 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 patients in the northern Gaza Strip,” including children and people in need of regular medical care, the director alleged.