The hope to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Strip

Gaza vanished this Thursday, five months after the start of the conflict which has caused tens of thousands of deaths in the Palestinian territory.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt, meeting in Cairo since Sunday, hoped to reach an agreement on a pause in fighting before Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, which begins early next week.

But the delegation of the Islamist movement, which participated in the meetings, left the Egyptian capital to carry out “consultations” with the political leadership in Doha, a senior official of the group told AFP on Thursday.

Smoke clouds following an Israeli bombing raid amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Photo:AFP

“The initial responses” from Israel “do not respond to the minimum demands” formulated by the Islamist group, especially regarding a definitive ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli troops, said the leader, who requested anonymity.

The negotiations “are not broken” and the “divergences are being reduced,” however, assured the United States ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.

Israel continues to bomb Palestinian territory and, according to the Hamas government, 83 people died in the last 24 hours. The war broke out on October 7 after the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement on Israeli soil, in which some 1,160 people died, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

Israel promised to “annihilate” Hamas, in power in Gaza since 2007, and launched a military campaign that, so far, has caused 30,800 deaths, especially women and minors, according to the latest balance sheet from the territory's Ministry of Health.

“Shame on civilization”

In this tiny enclave, completely besieged by Israel, some 2.2 million people, according to the UN, the vast majority of the population, are on the brink of famine. The situation is very serious in the north, where fighting and looting make it almost impossible for humanitarian aid to reach.

China on Thursday described the situation in this territory as a “tragedy for humanity and shame for civilization” and urged an immediate ceasefire. The United States, Israel's main ally, increased pressure to reach an agreement.

The negotiations that began on Sunday in Cairo, without an Israeli representative, sought to reach a six-week cessation of fighting, in an agreement that would include the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinians detained in Israel, as well as the entry of much more humanitarian aid.

According to Israel, 130 hostages remain captive in Gaza, of which 31 have died, of the nearly 250 people kidnapped on the day of the attacks. But Hamas demands, first of all, a definitive ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from

Gaza, the reconstruction of the territory and the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians.

Israel assures that its offensive will continue until the Islamist movement is eliminated and demands that it provide a list of the hostages who are still alive in

Loop. Hamas says it does not know which ones are “dead or alive.”

Bodies of those killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Photo:EFE

ruins field

On the ground, fighting persists in the north, in Zeitun, a sector of the city of

Gaza, and in the south, in Shuka, a town near Rafah, and in Khan Younis, according to witnesses. Hamas authorities reported that Israeli tanks abandoned the center of Khan Younis this week, leaving behind a field of ruins.

More than 1,500 houses and buildings were “destroyed or severely damaged,” declared the Civil Defense. The soldiers also devastated “all water, sewage, electricity, communications and road networks,” he added.

The Israeli army shelled Rafah and the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Younis more than 30 times, as well as the center and north of the territory, the Hamas press service reported. Israel announced that its army was “continuing operations against terrorist infrastructure in Khan Younis and the central Gaza Strip.”

To achieve “total victory,” Israel said it was preparing a ground offensive in Rafah, a city on the southern edge of Gaza, next to Egypt's closed border. According to the UN, almost 1.5 million Palestinians are crowded there in terrible conditions.

“Die in silence”

Humanitarian aid, which depends on Israeli authorization, enters the Palestinian territory from Egypt in dribs and drabs. At least 20 civilians, most of them children, have died from malnutrition and dehydration, according to the Hamas government.

“We believe that dozens of people are dying in silence of hunger without having reached hospitals,” declared a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. “We can survive without food for several hours, but children cannot,” says Bassam al Hou, a volunteer at a food distribution for displaced people in Jabaliya, in the north of

Loop.

“They die and faint in the streets due to hunger,” he adds. Given the difficulties in delivering humanitarian aid by land, several countries, including the United States, Jordan and France, began to drop food from planes in the north of the territory, a solution considered insufficient and dangerous by NGOs. This Thursday, US planes carried out their third launch of humanitarian aid in less than a week in the enclave.