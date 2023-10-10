The war between Israel and Hamas has driven up prices for weapons, oil and gas

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, October 7, exactly half a century after the so-called Yom Kippur War, came as a surprise not only to the Israel Defense Forces, but also to the global economy, which is faced with new and very serious threats. The only beneficiaries of the war so far seem to be American military companies, whose shares are already soaring.

Securities of Lockheed Martin Corporation rose by 8.93 percent by the close of the trading session on October 9, RTX by 4.6 percent, General Dynamics by 8.43 percent, and Northrop Grumman by 11.43 percent.

This dynamic stems both from the White House’s announcement of its readiness to provide military support to Israel and from Israeli officials warning that the military operation will not be quick. Separately, this is facilitated by the US commitment to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the second reason increases the chances of large military orders.

Thus, the NBC television channel, with reference to an official of the American administration toldthat the White House, along with key lawmakers in Congress, are actively discussing the connection between aid to Israel and increased funding for Ukraine.

Gas prices are rising in Europe

For Europe, the first consequence of the conflict was an increase in gas prices. As of Tuesday, August 10, the cost of fuel futures according to the index of the largest European hub TTF on the London ICE exchange exceeded $500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since August.

Israel has emerged as a major gas supplier in recent years, but has suspended production at the Tamar field indefinitely amid the conflict. Head of the country’s Ministry of Energy Israel Katz statedthat until the situation stabilizes, the country will look for alternative types of fuel to cover energy needs.

In November, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar was supposed to visit Israel to negotiate the start of the transit of Israeli gas to Europe, but now this visit is in doubt.

Oil traders assess risks

The greatest uncertainty has emerged in the oil market. For now, the fighting is taking place away from oil production and transportation areas, but the expansion of the conflict in the region could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Israel accuses Iran, one of the world’s largest suppliers, of being behind the attack. The Islamic Republic supports Hamas’s actions with statements, but does not take any action. If it becomes involved in the conflict in one way or another, then the range of possible consequences becomes extremely wide.

Among them are tightening sanctions by the United States, which will reduce exports, an Israeli strike on the country’s oil facilities, or even closing the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iranian Navy can do.

Against this background, the price of Brent oil rose to $88 per barrel, partially recouping last week’s fall. Then the quotes lost almost ten percent, moving away from the September high of $97 to below $84.

Consequences in Russia

Any uncertainty in the global economy leads to investors wanting to move into protected assets, the main ones of which are dollars and American bonds. The Russian stock market, which is experiencing a significant shortage of foreign capital, is less susceptible to this trend. However, the dollar and yuan exchange rates on Monday, October 9, exceeded their highs since March 2022.

However, if the conflict spreads to other countries in the Middle East, Russian oil companies may become beneficiaries of the conflict no less than US military corporations. A reduction in oil supplies from the Middle East will lead to a sharp rise in prices, while supply shortages will reduce the effect of Western sanctions that have been performing poorly lately.

Israel

The republic that was attacked went into wartime mode. The Israeli shekel fell against the US dollar to its lowest level in almost 8 years, and local retail chains began to limit the sale of products.

On the first day of trading on the Tel Aviv Exchange after the outbreak of the conflict (October 8), the market fell by 7.5 percent. The duration of the decline will become clear once investors are able to assess the nature and duration of the fighting.