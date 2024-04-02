Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for attack on consulate in Syria where seven revolutionary guards died

Iran assured this Tuesday that Israel will pay for the attack against the consulate in Syria in which seven revolutionary guards died, while blaming Washington, as Tel Aviv's main ally, for the bombing.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement: “The evil regime (Israel) will be punished by our brave men. We will make them repent of this crime and similar ones, with the help of God.”

The highest Iranian authority wished “peace and God's mercy” for those killed in the attack and “curses for the leaders of the oppressive and aggressor regime (Israel).”

The supreme leader's warning came hours after the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, assured that the Israeli attack “will not go unanswered” and pointed directly at Israel for the destruction of the consulate. “Once again, in a terrorist crime and in flagrant violation of international norms, the dirty hands of the usurping Zionist regime (Israel) were stained with the blood of several generals and officers of our country,” Raisí said in a statement. “This cowardly crime will not go unanswered,” said the president.

In the attack that destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus yesterday, seven members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed, including the head of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi, and his second, General Mohamed Hadi Haj Rahimi brigade. Israel has not claimed responsibility for this action, as is usual in its attacks against Syrian territory. This is the bloodiest attack against the Iranian military in Syria so far in 2024, where to date eight people have been killed by Israeli bombings, including two generals of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iran has been a key ally of Damascus in the war in Syria, where Tehran has sent soldiers and military advisers, as well as providing economic and political support to its main ally in the Middle East.

In addition to promising revenge against Israel, Iran has sent a message to the United States, through the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents American interests on Iranian soil, in which it holds it responsible for the attack as Israel's main ally. “In this call (with the Swiss ambassador) the dimensions of the terrorist attack and the crime of the Israeli regime were explained, and the responsibility of the American Government was emphasized,” said the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, in X. “It was sent an important message to the US government as an ally of the Zionist regime.

Khamenei's political advisor, Ali Shamkhani, maintained the same position and stated on social media that the United States is “directly responsible, whether or not it was aware of the intention to carry out the attack.” (EFE)