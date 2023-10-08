Benjamin Netanyahu cries for “revenge” after the “black day” suffered by Israel at the hands of Hamas. The Israeli response, which promises to reduce Gaza to a “desert island,” is underway and leaves “hundreds of militiamen dead and dozens detained,” according to the military spokesman. The number of victims does not stop growing. The Government of Israel estimates that there are already more than 600 deaths in its territory, while the Gaza Ministry of Health has raised the number of deaths in the area to 370. The injured, in total, exceed 4,000. And there are a hundred hostages in the hands of the Palestinian movement.

The army has demolished the houses of Hamas leaders, but the leaders of the movement have been in the tunnels from the first minute of the offensive. The civilians of the Strip are those who do not have any type of shelter to protect themselves from the massive bombings.

The situation is very unstable in the towns surrounding Gaza where Hamas maintains militiamen deployed and has launched new infiltration operations. The Army wants to evacuate the entire population within twenty-four hours to be able to launch a house-to-house cleaning operation, but the Islamists resist.

A Hamas spokesperson assured that they have “managed to repel the enemy attack during the night and in the morning” and explained that they maintain a supply line to bring aid and ammunition to their troops in points such as Sufa, Holit and Yated. This poses a long-term threat due to the high risk that militiamen will stay in the area and advance to other parts of the country as hidden cells.

Egypt and Lebanon



Hamas asked the Arabs of Israel and the West Bank to rise up against the Jewish State, but for now what it has achieved is solidarity in the form of attacks from Lebanon and Egypt. The Shiite militia Hezbollah has launched mortars against Shebaa Farms and Israeli artillery has responded. A few hours later, the Egyptian media reported the death of two Israeli tourists in Alexandria, shot dead by a police officer.

The fronts are multiplying for an Israeli Government that, like the rest of the country, remains in a state of shock after the surprise operation by land, sea and air by Hamas that has already left more than 600 Israelis dead and a lot of nervousness due to the serious errors in the security system.

In addition to maintaining their positions inside Israel, the Islamists have achieved another important objective with the capture of dozens of hostages. ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported Israel’s first contacts with Egypt to ask for mediation in this large-scale hostage crisis. In addition to the militants, Gaza civilians also crossed the separation fence and captured Israelis, so the final figure is unclear.