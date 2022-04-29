The labor market, which until now had weathered the latest waves of the coronavirus, is beginning to show the first signs of a slowdown due to the inflationary spiral and the supply crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine. However, for now the slowdown is slight, since its evolution continues to be better than that of economic activity, and favorable trends are confirmed, such as the increase in permanent contracts due to the latest labor reform.

The data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) for the first quarter of the year were negative for the Region of Murcia, with an increase in unemployment and a fall in the number of employed persons.

Unemployment fell among the youngest, but grew sharply among those over 54 years of age



Specifically, in the first three months, 99,900 unemployed were recorded in the Region, 3,200 more than at the end of 2021, which represents an increase of 3.3% in relative terms, one point higher than the national rise. Employment also worsened, registering 8,500 fewer workers (-1.3%, compared to the -0.5% decrease in Spain as a whole).

The consequence was an increase in the unemployment rate to 13.4% (11.9% for men and 15.4% for women), compared to 12.9% in the previous quarter and 13.7% in Spain.

better agriculture



By sectors, only agriculture improved employment (3,400 more jobs), while construction lost 1,400 workers, industry, 2,700, and services, 7,600. In this last sector, the worst performance was in commerce, vehicle repair, transport and hospitality, due to the end of the Christmas season. Employment improved among those under 34 (+3,400), but worsened after that age (-12,000), especially among those over 54 (-5,600).

The annual evolution continues to be positive and regional unemployment registers a decrease of 20,500 people compared to the first quarter of 2021, which represents a fall of 17.06%, four points more than the national reduction.

The most satisfactory data is given in hiring, with a strong rise in permanent employees (+8,500) to the detriment of temporary employees (-18,400). In this way, the temporary employment rate fell to 26.7% (almost two points less than the previous quarter).

reactions Ministry of Business and Employment: “The best figure in the historical series”

Minister Valle Miguélez highlighted that “the Region has 643,300 employed persons, the highest figure for the first quarter of the historical series, thanks to an annual increase of 4.96%, higher than that registered in Spain.”

Croem. “We detected a considerable deterioration”

The regional employers’ association indicated that “the labor market suffered a considerable deterioration in the first quarter due to the extraordinary conditions derived from the sixth wave of Covid at its beginning and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the final stretch.”

Workers’ Commissions: “Women and youth are the most affected”

CC OO believes that “in order to generate greater stability, compliance with the labor reform must continue, which is already showing the first effects on temporary employment”, and stressed that “women and young people are the most affected at work”.

General Union of Workers: “The results invite optimism”

For the UGT union, the EPA for the first quarter “yields results that invite optimism, such as the fact that the temporary rate has fallen to its lowest record in the entire historical series.”

Between January and March, Spain lost 100,200 employed people, with setbacks in all sectors, with industry in the lead, except for construction, and unemployment increased by 70,900 people after five quarters in decline. For this reason, the number of unemployed rose to 3,174,700 and the rate rose 0.32 points to stand at 13.65%.