It was flesh, bone, verb, ink and contradiction. A poet who wanted to be cursed and lived his life as a battlefield: against everything and everyone. This is the story of war and peace of a man who ended up devoured by his demons: those of a mythological animal and those of the person who was hiding behind it. Founder of infrarealism; writer with a unique sensibility; hated by critics and establishment cultural; loving and funny father; belligerent alcoholic with a troubled history with women; a guy with an extraordinary knowledge of poetry, literature, philosophy and cinema; immortalized as Ulises Lima by his eternal companion, Roberto Bolaño, in the savage detectives, considered by some critics as the last great Latin American novel; vagabond traveler expelled from a kibbutz in Israel; chronicler in verse of the sewers and artificial paradises of the Federal District; self-defined “cultural terrorist” who defied even cars and was hit by one on January 10, 1998, 25 years ago.

A single name would not encompass its nuances. He had three. He was born as José Alfredo Zendejas, in the Federal District on Christmas Day 1953, but he was renamed Mario Santiago Papasquiaro because in Mexico, he said, there could only be one José Alfredo, and he would end up being remembered as Bolaño’s Ulises Lima. Papasquiaro and the Chilean author met at the Café La Habana in 1975 and began to frequent the Casa del Lago poetry workshop, where a movement of young poets marked by the hangover of 1968 was brewing, that revolution that could have been and could not have been. was. They picked up the baton and founded infrarealism, an avant-garde inspired, among others, by the French situationists. They wrote about sex and suburbs, love and death, drugs and rock and roll. His adventures, marginal at first, were portrayed for posterity in the savage detectives (1998, Anagram)which would bring a renewed interest towards the below. Papasquiaro never got to see it in print.

The poet Daniel Sada (on the left) and Mario Santiago Papasquiaro, in 1985. Courtesy

Let’s say there are many marios. He made us discover poetry in another way: he was a true scholar, unusually kind. to the first poets beats I got to know them thanks to their translations. He could be very affectionate, but also very surly. Alcohol and drugs were gaining his little ability to handle his emotions and he could become violent and annoying. All his life he had bad relationships with women. And although I could not say that he attacked me, I do not forgive him for having destroyed the lives of many women. I am of the idea that we will continue to love the wonderful Mario, but we do not have to deny those chiaroscuro either. I think that in many of his poems he could achieve excellence almost without trying.

Guadeloupe speaks pita Ochoa, poet, ex-partner of Papasquiaro and one of the founders of infrarealism. The movement lived its years of effervescence between 1975 and 1977. In 1977, Bruno Montané, another of the founders, decided to try his luck in Barcelona. Bolaño and Papasquiaro followed. There, the Mexican spent some time, wrote poetry, went to France and unloaded boxes on the ships that docked in Port Bandres, grape harvested, wandered through the streets and the bohemia of Paris and ended up on a plane headed for Jerusalem, trips recounted by Bolano in the novel. Papasquiaro knew that Claudia Kerik, an Argentine poet whom he met at the Casa del Lago, was studying in Israel. She appears in the dedication of Advice from a disciple of Marx to a fan of Heideggerhis most remembered poem.

Papasquiaro had an unrequited obsession with her. One night, while Kerik was with his partner at the time, Norman Sverdlin, in the student “room” where he lived, he heard loud knocking on the door. It was Papasquiaro. She could not believe it. The poet spent a few months in Israel, at first with them, then in a kibbutz, a socialist commune where Kerik managed to get them to accept him, only to be expelled shortly after for not abiding by the rules. “Mario’s stay in Jerusalem was very difficult. I was in love with Norman, not him. He became unviable: he did not work, he did not speak the language, he had nowhere to drop dead ”. One day, she saw him begging at the door of the university where he studied. She couldn’t take it anymore.

return to DF

Papasquiaro got back on the road. Before returning to Mexico, he lived at night in Vienna, but lack of money, exhaustion or a broken heart finally turned his compass towards Mexico City. It was 1979. Together with Ochoa, José Peguero, Rubén Medina, Juan Esteban Harrington and other poets who were still in the city, he refounded infrarealism. He worked as an editor in newspapers such as The financial, as a translator of unknown foreign authors or proofreader for textbooks. Peguero lived with him for a while, then: “He was a very loved and very hated guy. He was very loving, he expressed a lot of affection, he shouted, he purred, he grumbled, he kicked, he tried to cuddle you. But it was very difficult. You only lasted two or three months with him. And one day he started drinking and drinking and didn’t stop.

The Mexican poet Mario Santiago Papasquiaro. Family Archive – Mowgli Zendejas

In 1984, Kerik returned to Mexico. She and Papasquiaro had not spoken in all those years. But the poet’s obsession returned. He would call her at dawn, reciting poems until she filled the entire tape on her answering machine. “I had to change my phone number and I never heard from him again until one day someone told me that he had died. I felt very bad. I didn’t make peace with the Mario figure until he died. Now I don’t have anger. It was a duel, a process, I had to make peace with my past. From the perspective of the years, Kerik has returned to appreciate his work. Last year, he published an anthology on Mexico City, the city of poems (Lily). In it, he included Papasquiaro.

Papasquiaro wrote thousands of verses, most of them lost on the pages of other books, on cigarette packs, on napkins, or whatever surface was at hand. He barely published a couple of books in his lifetime, at the end of his days: eternal kiss (1994) and swan howl (1996), both in east of paradise, a “pirate” and minority publishing house that he co-founded with Marco Lara Klahr. Dead man never obtained the recognition that Bolaño did. “Roberto was always a character with authority, but he did not have the authority of Mario as a poet, his memory and knowledge of him amazed me. It seemed that he knew everything. What you had just discovered, he had already read. His poetry was a constant search in which he incorporated popular speech, warmth, and the feeling of the neighborhood, with an astonishing finesse, with knowledge of philosophy and poetry. But it is not advisable for anyone to be a poet like Mario: you catch fire. The internal combustion was tremendous”, narrates José Peguero.

From 1983 to 1987, Papasquiaro was in a relationship with Carolina Estrada. When they met she was pregnant and he took the girl as his. Zirahuén, her daughter, is now 39 years old and fondly evokes the afternoons hugging her father listening to love her madly of the Doors. At that time, he used a cane, the result of a previous hit-and-run. “He danced moving his cane and his head at the same time,” recalls Zirahuén. He acknowledges that he witnessed some “violent scenes” between him and his mother when they were separating, and remembers the tremor of his hands when the withdrawal syndrome took over him, but above all he says that he feels grateful and affectionate: “He was my mentor, my personal clown.

Mario Santiago Papasquiaro and his son, Mowgli Zendejas. FAMILY ARCHIVE – MOWGLI ZENDEJAS

With his next relationship, Rebeca López, now deceased, Papasquiaro had two other children, Mowgli (33 years old) and Nadja (30). “Mario could take a book, start a poem, throw it away, find it two months later and continue with that same text. He vomited everything he brought with him, it was a matter of relief ”, explains Mowgli, who defends that with them, Papasquiaro was always “a loving and imaginative person ”. Nadja is only able to remember the voice of his father laughing at him and reciting poems: “I think he died young because he lived very intensely, but that led him to experience many things, to write like crazy. He was very expressive, if he loved you he showed it. But I don’t like that idealized and romantic question of his personality, he also had obscurities and one of those was the consumption of alcohol. It was something that I didn’t notice when I was a girl, but later they told me that he was drunk almost all the time. There were two episodes, which I later found out was the alcohol, where I didn’t recognize my dad. It was the cause of our stopping living with him.”

“He was a kind of shaman”

Chiaroscuro is a word that is repeated when speaking of Papasquiaro. In his case, separating work and life is impossible. One cannot be understood without the other. He was an inordinate person in all aspects of him, for better and for worse. “He was of a very powerful wisdom, like a kind of shaman, something deep that is inexplicable, like magic. He taught me ethics and aesthetics. He had his own moral system. But he carried self-destruction and suicide into his system. Seeing him fall apart and become what he eventually became was pretty terrible, ”laments Juan Esteban Harrington. “He had the highest line of feelings, a poet was dying like [Allen] Ginsberg and cried for an hour”, adds Peguero.

The Mexican poet Mario Santiago Papasquiaro with Rebeca López, his son Mowgli and his daughter Nadja, in the Chapultepec forest, in Mexico City. Courtesy

“I have always thought that their attitudes had a lot to do with those mystical beings who put you to the test, like an oriental teacher,” reflects the journalist Raúl Silva, a friend of Papasquiaro. His habit of writing in the books he was lent spread his work. There are still hundreds of unpublished poems hidden in the libraries of his friends. “He is one of the few poets who continue writing after his death. Mario sowed his poetry to the four winds, he wrote it as he walked, he scattered his verses everywhere. It is a kind of traveling poetry that is found in the libraries of people in France, Barcelona, ​​Mexico City, Morelia, Michoacán… He was a vagabond writer, ”says Jorge Hernández, Piel Divina, another of the original infras.

There have been various attempts to compile his scattered writings. Bruno Montane, co-founder of Endless Editionshe did it in a book published in 2012, endless dream. “We started the project with Roberto [Bolaño]: make a montage and recover the poems, fragments, almost mottos, that he wrote on the blank pages, on the covers of the books that you lent him, which you later had to reconfiscate from him again ”, he explains. In 2008, a decade after his death, the Fondo de Cultura Económica published saint’s faceperhaps his most complete anthology, compiled by his ex-partner, Rebeca López, and Mario Raúl Guzmán. The few works of his published during his lifetime made his prestige as an author underground grew up after his death, although the high figures of Mexican literature continued to repudiate him. And the legend of the poet who left the pages of a novel to wander through the Federal District and write verses even in the shower overflowed.

From left to right: Margarita Caballero, Mario Santiago, José Rosas Ribeyro, Roberto Bolaño and José Vicente Anaya (above). Rubén Medina, Dina García, Ramón Méndez, Guadalupe Ochoa and José Peguero (below).



