War Ukraine, the first research project of the University Network reveals data and analysis on minors in the European armed conflict

“I am 503 children died in Ukraine coming mostly from the Donetsk Region; 1117 wounded, 1,161 missing, 13 who allegedly suffered sexual abuse since the beginning of the conflict”: these are the figures that researchers from the University Network for Children in Armed Conflict UNETCHAC recorded during field investigations. However, i data are likely to be underestimated given the difficulties caused by the persistent conflict and the inertia on the part of the Russian Federation in delivering the list of children deported to Ukraine.

The research activity conducted by the Network on the condition of children in Ukraine is only part of the qualitative and quantitative research, carried out on a global scale and by geographical areas, on the serious violations against children caused by situations of armed conflict. This research is carried out within the Project “National Action Plans on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the impact of conflict on girls and boys”, which UNETCHAC is developing in collaboration with the “San Pio V” Institute of Political Studies and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Italy.

The IV Italian National Action Plan implementing Resolution 1325 includes the protection of boys and girls involved in situations of armed conflict. For this reason, the Network has decided to operate through and within this important tool in order to ascertain and analyze the situation of children in conflict and post-conflict in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe (Kosovo and Ukraine). Research work in Ukraine and Kosovo is discussed during the international conference organized by the Network on 5 September at the University of Pristina. The event takes place from 9:00 to 17:30 also in virtual mode. This is one of the series of conferences organized by the Network in each of the geographical areas covered by the research.

There Conference it sees the participation, among others, as Speakers, of the Ambassador of Italy in Kosovo Antonello De Riu; Mrs. Selvete Gerxhaliu Krasniqi, Judge of the Constitutional Court _ Republic of Kosovo; Qerim Qerim, Rector of the University of Pristina; Baki Svirca, Head of the Transitional Justice Division of the Ministry of Justice _Kosovo; Adelheid Obwaller, Chief Gender Adviser of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR); Elisabeth Schleicher, Deputy Gender Advisor _ KFOR.

