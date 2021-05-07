A man demonstrates against police violence, on May 1, in Bogotá. Ivan Valencia

In Colombia, social networks have censored many of the videos that record the already countless abuses and crimes of the public force against the civilian population during the protests of the national strike that began last Wednesday. Images considered “offensive” by the always neutral algorithm where we see, for example, a helicopter shooting at people who have come out to demonstrate peacefully in a park, a group of policemen who pass by on a motorcycle in front of a young man and shoot him at point-blank range. a short weapon, an army tank launching rockets in a popular Bogota neighborhood suddenly turned into a war zone, uniformed people surprised while disguising themselves as protesters to infiltrate the marches and commit acts of vandalism, another where you see how they cut the light in a residential sector and start shooting at close range or the scenes of the massacre on the populous hill of Siloé, to the west of Cali, the city that has become the hard core of the resistance. I mention those images that are censored, or that circulate with difficulty in the midst of the disinformation chaos, in the hope that their concatenation will yield another image, perhaps clearer, with better resolution: Colombia is currently under military control, at the mercy of forces armed forces that are trained to wage war in a context of armed conflict and not to handle public order situations. The immediate consequence of this warlike tactic is that we, those of us who are demonstrating, but above all the hungry and desperate people who prefer to die on the march rather than continue living like this, with no hint of a future, no work horizon, no elementary rights, we I mean, we have been stripped of our status as citizens to be considered a military target. It can be said more simply: right now the Colombian armed forces are using all their resources to treat the disgruntled civilian population as an enemy.

I am writing this from the Cauca mountains, in the southwest of Colombia, one of the regions most affected by the conflict, so in recent days I see helicopters pass by my window at all hours and I can hear the shots, the screams, the ambulances and smell the smoke from the tear gas thrown against the barricades that cover the Pan-American highway, a few kilometers from here. Unfortunately, everything that is happening in Colombian cities right now is nothing new in rural areas like this one. Those who live on this side of the country, who know and suffer from the territorial politics of the armed conflict, uncontrolled extractivism and drug trafficking for decades, know that the military forces and the police are capable of all this and more.

During the last two decades, Uribism had managed to establish with some success the narrative that these territories, symbolically or geographically separated from the large urban centers, functioned as the hidden scene of an almost invisible war for the viewers of Bogotá, Cali or Medellín. This emotional and cognitive disconnection between the two countries was essential for Uribe to implement a power strategy based on the classic doctrine of the internal enemy – the Marxist guerrillas and drug trafficking – and the need to use the famous heavy hand precisely here, in the back room of the nation, where legal and illegal economies intertwine to form a deadly machine. In practice, this mixture of military repression and classical gamonalism supposed the progressive crushing of the historical social demands expressed by the struggles of peasants, indigenous people and Afro-descendants. While Uribe was able to keep the two Colombians separated, even if it was in the story, even though the conflict escalated on the margins of the cities, this strategy managed to consolidate his political leadership and gave him a credibility that he may not have enjoyed. no Colombian politician in the entire history of the country. Uribe was then the savior of the country, despite the fact that complaints of human rights violations were accumulating against him. Nobody cared about the data on massacres, extrajudicial executions, scandals that linked high government officials with paramilitaries or drug trafficking; it did not matter as long as the fiction that, ultimately, it was necessary to wage war was necessary to civilize these untamed regions, inhabited by savages, enemies of progress and anachronistic communists. The enemy was always an other, an abstraction, hopefully an exotic caricature, and it was in the midst of this ideological climate that the so-called “false positives” were produced, that is, innocent civilians killed by the military to be presented as combat casualties. 6,402, according to figures from the JEP, the special court for peace. By now we know, thanks to official investigations, that the false positives were not an isolated event but a systematic policy ordered from above. And I add, they were not just a tactic of war, but a paradigm of government that responds to the notion of necropolitics developed by the Cameroonian philosopher Achile Mbembe, that is, a technique of social control based on the selective production of human groups surrendered to the extermination.

And although the schizoid narrative of the two Colombians and the fantasy of war as a civilizing project had been cracking up as a result of the Peace Process, the situation seems to have radically changed in recent days from the response of Uribe and his president Iván Duque to the protests that have filled the streets of towns and cities across the country. There is no longer any dividing line that separates the cities from the country. There is no longer a Colombia that watches the war on television and another that suffers it firsthand. And the most terrifying revelation is that, neither in rural warfare then, nor in urban warfare today, is it so much about fighting an enemy – always necessary in the necropower scheme – but about using the civilian population as a bank. inexhaustible of bodies reusable as casualties in combat. What we are seeing in the streets and in all those censored videos is the verification of something that the people of these distant mountains have been denouncing for two decades and that is that, deep down, Uribe’s war was always against the people. Against all of us.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region