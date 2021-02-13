A woman is holding a tampon in her hands. IsabelPavia / Getty Images

The Government of Mexico City has equated withdrawing from the market a bag, straw or disposable fork, to prohibiting the sale of tampons with a plastic applicator. The measure, which has surprised the more than five million residents in the capital, is covered by the environmental objectives of the Executive of Claudia Sheinbaum for this year and its ban extends to many single-use plastics. The reality is that there are still plastic bags in popular markets, cutlery, glasses and straws on the shelves of large supermarkets and in the midst of a pandemic this trend to protect each product has extended to pastries. However, this essential feminine hygiene item is no longer available, or is being sold while supplies last. And it is women who suddenly assume the environmental commitment of a city.

One of the main brands of these products in Mexico, Saba, has sent a statement to this newspaper confirming the measure: “We respect and align ourselves with the regulations of the places where we are present, therefore, from January 1 , we have withdrawn our Saba tampons from the points of sale in Mexico City in accordance with the Law prohibiting single-use plastics. At the moment, our teams are analyzing the implications of this law in our business ”.

There is no viable alternative for them. Cotton tampons with a cardboard applicator are not offered in many stores, and neither is the version without an applicator. The compresses (or towels) continue to be offered even though they are composed and also wrapped in plastic, and from the government halls, those affected are invited to use the menstrual cup. The use of this product is not as wide as that of tampons, nor is it as easy to obtain in Mexico if it is not online and 56% of the population does not have a bank account. In addition, it does not have a record from the health authority, Cofepris. Therefore, the measure of removing one of the basic items of women has broken into their daily routine, without previously promoting a measure more committed to the environment and the reality in which more than five million live of women.

“The Government did not ensure the gender perspective in making these decisions. The options of menstruating are limited with this measure, we cannot choose what makes us feel more comfortable and manage menstruation as we want. This does not put the health, dignity and autonomy of women before this, ”denounces the spokesperson for the Menstruation Digna Mexico association, Anahí Rodríguez. And he warns: “Not having access to these products has been proven to directly affect school and work absenteeism. Although actions are taken in favor of the environment, an ecological but affordable option for women should not be overlooked ”.

The women of the capital have assumed the environmental commitment in a country where its federal government, led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruthlessly promotes the use of coal and discards renewable energy. In a work context where women earn almost 20% less than men. And in a city where the new greener feminine hygiene products – such as the menstrual cup – come face to face with a not very encouraging reality: more than 260,000 homes in Mexico City lack running water.

The Secretary of the Environment of the capital, Mariana Robles, pointed out before the controversy that tampons “are not really essential.” This newspaper has tried to contact the agency, but to date of publication has not received a response. Lillian Guigue, general director of impact regulation and environmental regulation of the city’s Environment Secretariat, commented to the Financial times that “we all have to contribute our grain of sand … If we do not make an effort with the products we consume, we are destroying not only our future, but that of all subsequent generations.” And she urged women to “join the cause” for the good of the planet. “It is not about stopping having the products we need, it is about making better decisions,” he stressed.

The federal deputy of the Citizen Movement party, Martha Tagle, warns that the measure leaves women helpless: “We have insisted that access to the menstrual cup should be generated, but at the moment it does not have a record in Cofepris. If the public policy work or the campaign to encourage its use has not been done, how is it going to compete with the rest of menstrual products that can be polluting, but belong to an industry with a great diffusion capacity that the cup lacks? ? Very few women know about it and also the use itself requires much more information. That implies the need for a public policy that no one has implemented ”, explains the federal deputy of Movimiento Ciudadano.

At the same time that this measure came into force, at the beginning of this year, feminist associations led by deputies and senators are promoting these days a proposal to withdraw 16% VAT on hygiene products related to menstruation, in addition of others in the state Congresses of Mexico City and Michoacán who seek their gratuity, mainly in schools. The Supreme Court has agreed to debate whether or not it is constitutional for tampons or sanitary pads to be less accessible to the pockets of half the population. And while the highest body of justice prepares to debate its accessibility in the market, it is directly decreed as inaccessible in the capital.

Although the measure came into force at the beginning of this year, it was at the end of January when its shortage began to be noticed in the main stores and supermarkets of the capital. And social media is hectic these days: “Hey, don’t fuck around! The women were not asked anything. They imposed it on us. What little mother. And the sanitary pads? What about condoms? Are they made of bamboo leaves, perhaps? Of natural seeds? ”Laura Alanis commented from her Twitter account. “Stop legislating with privilege, tampons are essential products and feminine hygiene,” added Ximena Roche on the same social network.

On the shelves of some supermarkets in the capital, the space for tampons has been left empty. In others, three-for-two promotions are offered. Consulted by this means, the multinational Walmart – owner of a large number of supermarket chains in the country – has decided not to make any comment to this newspaper, despite the fact that tampons are being sold in its stores, but others are still being sold disposable items such as plates, glasses, silverware, or sandwich bags. In addition to using numerous Styrofoam trays wrapped in plastic bags. No authority or company has yet explained why this distinction between some plastics and others.

One of the essential products that affects more than 50% of the population has been quietly withdrawn without an authority having prevented an exception, as has happened with others related to health, such as syringes. “This shows that politics again tells women:” You see how they solve it. ” That’s what’s worrying, because it seems like a woman’s issue. But no, it’s a public health issue, “adds Tagle.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country