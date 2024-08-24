EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Every week, José Nenquimo climbs a small hill from which he observes the primary forest that surrounds the Waorani territory in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Without the need for glasses or binoculars, he manages to identify an area where wood has been cut down more than 20 meters away. As if he had wings, he runs through the jungle vegetation to take photos of the threat with his cell phone. His skill does not surprise his colleagues. Nenquimo is part of the “harpy eagles” team that protects and monitors the home of this indigenous nationality.

According to the worldview of the Waorani, one of the 11 indigenous nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon, these birds are like sentinels of their world. With their vision, up to seven times more powerful than that of humans, and with their talons, the size of a bear, the harpy eagles watch over the 800,000 hectares that belong to this people in the provinces of Pastaza, Napo and Orellana.

To complement this protection they receive from the air, the Waorani formed a group of men and women who have acquired the skills of the harpy eagles. Named the Kenguiweas these birds are known in the Wao Terero language, travel across the territory every day to prevent the advance of activities such as logging, hunting and fishing, pollution and illegal mining.

“I’m already growing feathers on my arms,” jokes Nenquimo, who has been a member of this group since its inception in 2021. He was first a monitor in his Konipare community, then coordinator of the Napo group, and now he leads the 12 Kenguiwe monitors who are distributed across the three provinces where the Waorani live. During these almost four years, the team has managed to record and map 1,063 alerts, including the use of wood and flora, deforestation, invasions, illegal hunting and fishing, pollution, road construction, as well as illegal mining in their territory.

The Waorani Nationality installed a control station in the Arajuno canton, Pastaza province. Patricio Teran

Through their tours and coordination with communities, the Kenguiwe have drawn up heat maps to identify the areas most at risk, have taken action to prevent outsiders from entering their territory, and have combated illegal logging, which is one of the main threats to their home and to the Yasuní National Park, also considered part of their ancestral territory.

Traditional knowledge and technology

Monitoring is millennia old, says Ene Nenquimo, vice president of the Waorani Nationality of Ecuador (NAWE). In ancient times, their ancestors were divided into clans or tribes to protect the headwaters of the Napo, Villano and Pitacocha rivers, as well as the current Yasuní Biosphere Reserve.

They had their first contact with the Western world 60 years ago, when the oil industry entered their home. Although they still live surrounded by primary forests, extractive activities are advancing in the area.

According to data from the MapBiomas platform, 63% of the indigenous territory of the Ecuadorian Amazon is licensed to oil blocks and this region has lost 379,000 hectares of forest between 1985 and 2020. Added to these impacts are the more than three oil spills per week that are recorded in the Amazonian provinces, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE).

“We are already feeling the effects of climate change from the felling of trees and the damage to Amazonian soils,” says José, who explains from memory how deforestation releases carbon into the atmosphere, and describes the fear of beginning the “point of no return” in the next decade, as predicted by researchers such as Carlos Nobre. The problem is latent in the Ecuadorian Amazon. In the last eight years, the Environmental Protection Unit of the National Police (UPMA) has retained 25,200 cubic meters of wood in this region.

Kleber Andi and Laura Enqueri look at a mobile phone app that contains information about potential threats to the Amazon rainforest.

Patricio Teran

For this reason, the Waorani Nationality of Ecuador, through an Assembly, decided to activate its monitoring system that covers the 87 communities. With the technical support of the Ecoscience FoundationThe Waorani implement satellite and field surveillance. Javier Vargas, coordinator of Governance and Territorial Management at Ecociencia, explains that the methodologies began to be built in 2017. Based on socio-environmental pressures, the Waorani appointed four people to monitor Pastaza, four in Orellana and four in Napo.

“The difference is that in the past we defended ourselves with spears and now we use technology,” says Ene, taking photos of a ceiba tree with her cell phone, the main monitoring tool. Laura Enqueri, the Kenguiwe territorial coordinator from Pastaza, walks up to eight kilometers a day through the Amazon rainforest. When she finds illegal activity, she records the coordinates, the date, the type of pressure and the size of the affected area on her phone. She also uploads images that serve as evidence.

Once connected to the Internet, the findings are automatically uploaded to an online platform. For the 27-year-old monitor, who has now mastered the process, the most difficult part was learning how to “get the location point.”

José Nenquimo then analyzes the information at the NAWE office in Puyo, the capital of Pastaza. Over the past four years, he has become an expert in this technology. Each week, he makes sure that the reported data is reliable and determines the severity of each event on the satellite map. At the end of the month, he submits a report with the findings to the NAWE Governing Council to evaluate the next steps.

Controls on the roads

Carolina Rosero, director of the Amazonia program at Conservation International (CI) Ecuador, believes that community monitoring is essential to protect this region, since 63% of the Ecuadorian rainforest is in the hands of indigenous peoples and nationalities. Deforestation, she says, is one of its main threats. This not only has implications for climate change, but also for the regulation of water cycles and the way of life of the populations. When trees are cut down, biodiversity is lost, which is the food of these communities, and the properties of the soil are changed, which affects the planting of products vital to their diet.

Thanks to monitoring of harpy eagles, they have found that the exploitation of flora, deforestation and illegal logging are among the main threats. The three of them account for 49.17% of the 1,063 reports obtained in these almost four years.

A sign in the Amazon rainforest. Patricio Teran

The loss of the forest is one of the biggest concerns for the Waorani. The team has reported the deforestation of 306 hectares of forest, equivalent to 756 football fields.

“Do you feel the oxygen? You can only feel this in the primary forest. That is what we want to protect,” says Ene, as he walks with the Pastaza monitors through the via Nushiño-Toñampare, which will cross 42 kilometers of virgin forest. During their journey, just three kilometers from the entrance, they found the traces of felled trees.

Due to the high number of reports, the Waorani set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the road, which began construction in 2022. In March 2023, the Waorani Organization of Pastaza (OWAP) filed a complaint with the Ministry of the Environment to suspend construction until the protection of ecosystems is ensured.

This station also controls the passage of vehicles towards Obepare, one of the three communities with the highest number of reports. 61% of the logging incidents in Obepare are related to people outside the community.

Verónica Enqueri, a Pastaza monitor, is in charge of the road controls. Her cheerful and friendly personality changes drastically when she stops the vehicles. “I have to be more serious to explain to them that it is forbidden to enter the territory,” she says. She asks them for their personal information and the reason for their visit. If she detects anything suspicious, she denies them entry. In mid-July, a group of illegal miners tried to enter. “I was scared and couldn’t sleep all night,” says Enqueri, remembering that she even received threats.

Juan Bay, José Nenquimo and Roberto Ima, observe the inspection points on a map. Patricio Teran

The station has solar-powered Internet for emergency communication. That morning, they called for reinforcements from the president of the Obepare community, NAWE and the National Police, who came to their aid. In such cases, says José, a protocol is activated to protect the monitors, since they are aware of the dangers involved in combating illegal activities. In addition to the Nushiño-Toñempare checkpoint, at the end of July they installed a center at the entrance to the Meñepare community, in Napo, another conflict point.

Eagle eyes in Yasuní National Park

In Orellana there are no fixed stations. The monitors walk or canoe through the most threatened areas. One of the greatest achievements of the Kenguiwe team has been working with the park rangers of the Yasuní National Park. Roberto Lima, NAWE Governance Officer and part of the team, said: Kenguiwesays that in October 2023, they coordinated actions to seize chainsaws and wood that was going to be extracted from the Yasuní.

According to the Environmental Police Unit (UPMA), illegal logging is the biggest problem in this protected area, the largest in continental Ecuador. It is believed that the species are transported to Peru via the Curaray River. One of the main problems of the reserves in Ecuador is the lack of surveillance and accessibility.

Satellite monitoring is carried out to support the work in this area. Jorge Villa, a specialist in Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensors at Ecociencia, explains that moving around these areas is expensive, time-consuming and unsafe. With this process, reports are obtained to facilitate the work of the Kenguiwe.

Members of the Waorani community take a tour of the Ñushiño River. Patricio Teran

Satellite data allow for the analysis of changes in land use over time and the modification of the territory with the opening of roads. The Waorani team from Orellana was able to demonstrate the deforestation of 13 kilometers of virgin forest in Bataboro to open a road for illegal mining. They filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the military removed the invaders.

For Juan Bay, president of NAWE, it is necessary to reinforce the presence of monitors in the field, install more control points and have technology to supervise the entire territory. To sustain the project in the long term, they are looking for more sources of financing.

The Waorani experience has served as an example for other nationalities, such as the Shuar and Achuar, who have implemented monitoring systems. Meanwhile, the Kenguiwe They continue to plan new surveillance routes and move silently throughout the Waorani territory to preserve the last primary forests, guided by the flight of the eagles.