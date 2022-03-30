updateBritish singer Tom Parker, who had international success with the band The Wanted, has died at the age of 33. A brain tumor was found at the end of 2020 at the artist. He leaves behind his wife Kelsey and children Aurelia (2) and Bodhi (1).

“It is with great sadness that we report that Tom passed away peacefully today with all his family by his side,” Kelsey wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

The woman calls on fans and friends to work together to ensure that his ‘light’ continues to shine after his death, for their children. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to taking care of him lately, he fought to the end. I am forever proud of you.’

The other four members of The Wanted were also with him when he died. “Tom was an amazing husband and father,” the band wrote on Instagram. “He was our brother, the loss and grief we feel are beyond words. Always and forever in our hearts.’ See also 'Peace for Ukraine', the cry of thousands around the world



Quote

Such a sad day, what a great guy Ed Sheeran

Well-known colleagues such as Ed Sheeran are saddened by the news via social media. “I am thinking of and sending my love to his wife, children and family,” the singer wrote. “A very sad day, what a great guy.” Former One Direction singer Liam Payne writes: “My heart breaks, he was so full of life and humor and the memories I have of him will stay with me forever.”

His band mate Siva Kaneswaran writes: ‘Hey Tom, I hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had the chance to see your true courage. It was the pleasure of my life, Tommy Boy. Thank you for showing us how you lit up the world. I’ll talk to you soon and see you later. I love your brother.’

very aggressive

Tom announced almost two years ago that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and most common type of brain tumor. It could not be surgically removed.

“We don’t ask for your grief, we want love and positivity,” he wrote on behalf of himself and his wife. The singer hoped to draw more attention to the disease and was open to all treatment options. “It’s going to be a tough battle, but with everyone’s love and support, we’re going to beat this.”

Although the disease was terminal, Tom did report last November that the tumor was “stable.” He recently underwent special treatment in Spain, reportedly deteriorating rapidly in recent times.

The Wanted, according to The Guardian one of the most successful boy bands of its generation, having scored several hits since their formation in 2009, including Glad you came† Chasing the sun and Walks like Rihanna† The group took a break in 2014 and got back together last year. In 2015, Tom entered the UK celebrity version of the cooking competition MasterChef†





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: