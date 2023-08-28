Globalization was for a long time a matter of price. As simple and as complex as finding the cheapest goods or the places where it costs the least to produce them, and then moving them where the consumer is to extract the maximum possible profit margin. That objective is still part of its essence, but since the outbreak of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, another factor has gained ground in the companies’ strategy: security of supply.

It is useless to produce cheap if the restrictive laws of a country keep factories closed beyond what seems reasonable, as China did when the virus spread. Nor locate investments in a State that attacks a neighbor becoming a pariah due to international sanctions, in the case of Russia. Or bet on a nation embargoed on high-tech chips for fear it will use them for military purposes against nearby Taiwan, China again.

The Asian giant has gone from being the place where you have to be to be viewed with mistrust by multinationals. The idea is that you still have to be, because it is a market of more than 1,400 million people with decades of accumulated industrial knowledge, which earned it the nickname of the world’s factory. But its appeal is diminishing as the risks grow: wages have risen as its economy has developed, making it less competitive; the geopolitical question of its clash with the United States comes and goes, and any miscalculation in that balance would prove fatal; and the extreme confinements promoted by Beijing in its zero covid policy, which left drivers and other essential workers for commerce at home, and some large ports and factories running at half throttle, showed the dangers of putting all the eggs in the bag. same basket and the need to diversify.

At a time when there are crises in supply chains —from the recent lack of vegetables in the United Kingdom, to the traffic jam in the Panama Canal due to lack of water, or the drought that causes shortages of agricultural products in different geographies —, and where the environmental issue has become more important, extending the debate on whether it is really necessary for certain products to travel thousands of kilometers to the customer, companies are embarking on a double process: looking for closer suppliers, even at the cost of to pay them more, and supplement their exposure to China to reduce uncertainty. This movement has been called Chinese Plus One (China plus one). This does not imply a massive exit from China — “there are ups and downs, but China is still by far the largest manufacturing market in the world. It will not collapse,” said a senior manager of the Danish shipping company Maersk at the beginning of the year—, but it will branch out to other areas.

“The countries that are benefiting the most are Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and Turkey,” lists Carlos Cordón, professor of Supply Chain Strategy and Management at the Swiss business school IMD. “Apple, for example, is sourcing, as well as from China, also from Vietnam and India, and practically all the large multinationals with suppliers in China are doing the same,” he adds.

India is one of the most cited names. After reaching the throne of the most populous country in the world this year above China, its popularity is on the rise. It is a younger market —the average age is 28, compared to 38 in China—, which is gaining self-esteem by leaps and bounds with dramatic impacts such as the success of its mission to the south pole of the moon, or its status as headquarters of the next G-20 summit, the forum that brings together the largest economies on the planet. Almost all analysts also agree that it has apparently greater potential, because it is about to explode. However, if it has lagged behind all these years, it has not been due to a casual oversight: the opening of its economy, still replete with tariffs and protectionist measures, is going slower than investors would like, and its transport infrastructures are still deficient, as recalled last June by the railway accident in Odisha, in the east of the country, which claimed almost 300 lives and left more than 1,000 injured.

There are already voices warning that the trains are passing, and the time for India is now or never. “Window Chinese Plus One It won’t stay open for a decade. this is an opportunity [que va a durar] three to five years,” the new World Bank president, Ajay Banga, an American of Indian origin, warned last month during a visit to a textile factory in New Delhi.

Sunjay Kapur, president of the Indian automotive components association ACMA and of the Sona Comstar company, one of the leaders in this sector with plants in India, China, Mexico and the US, closely follows the paradigm shift in global trade. . “It is important to recognize that while companies will maintain their presence in China due to the colossal size of its market and the promise of continued growth, an increasing number of these companies are choosing to diversify their supply chains and expand their operations. of manufacturing to India or are sourcing more from here. This change is not only boosting India’s manufacturing sector, but also catalyzing job creation and strengthening the broader economy,” he explains by email.

Sunjay Kapur, president of ACMA, the Indian auto parts employer, in a released photo.

What attractions does India have as an investment destination? Kapur highlights two: the breadth of the labor force and its high qualification in sectors such as information technology, engineering or the automotive industry. “This workforce provides a competitive advantage to companies looking to establish or expand their operations here.”

Apple, the most valuable company in the world by stock market value, stages that transition. The company has a growing number of customers in India, has opened stores in New Delhi and Mumbai — with CEO Tim Cook in attendance and long lines of enthusiastic brand followers outside its doors, as often happens in the West when it releases a new model—and is increasing the volume of iPhones produced in India through its supplier Foxconn: according to Bloomberg, now account for 7%. Some local players see an opportunity in this: the Indian conglomerate Tata has made an offer to acquire a factory in the state of Karnataka, in the south of the country, from the Taiwanese Wistron Corp, one of Apple’s suppliers, with more than 10,000 workers. dedicated to assembling the iPhone 14.

Relocating makes prices more expensive

This trend is not incompatible with the indisputable dominance that China still maintains, the origin of 75% of Foxconn’s production, according to one of its executives recently pointed out. to the Financial Times. There is not, therefore, a substitution, but a redistribution. Not just towards one country, but towards several. What consequences can these changes in supply chains have for the consumer? Cordón believes that the relocations may end up noticing in the pocket. “The impact will come in the form of higher prices because the costs of supplier diversification will partially pass on to the consumer, occasional lack of products, and more differences between countries. For example, the KitKat is going to have different ingredients in different countries, although the objective is always to satisfy the consumer”.

Logistics giants such as the Danish Maersk or the German Hapag-Lloyd, owners of two of the largest fleets of container ships on the planet, are investing in ports, warehouses and other infrastructure in other parts of Asia, taking advantage of the rain of millions they received from the great global gridlock in supply chains that followed the pandemic due to the boom in demand. And among its clients are the large textile and electronic multinationals, and in general, almost anyone who moves products from Asia to the West.

Companies such as the British engineering IMI, the technology company Dell, the textiles Marc O’Polo, Mango and Dr. Martens are among those that have reduced their presence in China or have announced that they will do so in the future. In Germany, which has the Asian country as its main trading partner —and which has been suffering the consequences of another fatal dependency for a year and a half, that of Russian gas— the debate moves between supporters of decoupling and those who maintain a less radical and They talk about reducing risks by diversifying markets —Volkswagen has just been ousted as the best-selling manufacturer by the local BYD, and looks to India to grow.

The phenomenon does not contribute to generating optimism about the Chinese economy, hit by a wave of negative data this summer due to the fall in domestic consumption and exports, the bursting of the housing bubble and the threat of deflation after prices entered ground negative. Some analysis houses are already lowering their growth forecasts for this year. Although the rates, close to 5%, are still high by Western standards, they are well below the advances of recent times, and that is negative points when senior managers stand in front of the map of the world and put themselves to the test. Think about where to place your next tile.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL