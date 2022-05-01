Mexico.- Mexican actress Carmen Yared Licona, better known in the artistic world as La Wanders Lover, revealed that, in her early years as an actress, she was humiliated by a director of cameras of the company Televisa for not wanting to have sex with him.

Interviewed by the famous youtuber Gusgrithe participant of “Guerra de Jostes” announced that, when she was younger and was entering the world of acting, she experienced, in addition to humiliation, a love disappointment.

He recounted that he came to believe that a camera director for Televisa was really trying to have a romantic relationship with herhowever, later discovered that the only thing the man was looking for was “to sleep with her”.

Read More: 2019 American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Arrested for Strong Motive

“I went through a lot of humiliation as to ‘if you don’t sleep with me, I don’t take you on camera anymore’ or something like that,” he said.

He said that the camera director of the Mexican television company “he liked him very much”, so he thought that what he wanted was to ask him to be his partner “or something like that”. However, he pointed out that when he “saw the bottom” he realized that what he was looking for was to maintain intimate relations with her and nothing more.

“Being a girl you say ‘oh no, I thought we could make a family and we were going to get married’ and things like that when in reality it’s not like that,” remarked La Wanrders Lover.

In this sense, she emphasized that all the experiences she has had in recent years are what have led her to be who she is now and, with it, to be able to educate her daughters on these issues.

“Because before, when I got into this (acting), uta, I believed in everyone. They told me ‘oh, we’re going to get married and be happy forever,'” he narrated for the interview on YouTube.

When asked by the youtuber if he had fallen into the producers’ strategy of “making her famous” if he agreed to spend the night with them, Licona assured that he had, since he felt that it was “a novel”.

“But really I didn’t have anyone to tell me all that, I got carried away. My mother took great care of me, and I lied to her or hid to leave, as long as I was on TV,” said the Mexican actress.

Read more: Mhoni Vidente tells you why May is the month of “total rebirth” in all

In this vein, La Wanders Lover emphasized that everything she has learned during her career as an actress has helped her to apply this knowledge to her daughters and tell them “not there”.