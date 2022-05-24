It lives in the tallest trees in the world, and jumps out without a problem if disturbed. How the wandering salamander (Aneides vagrans) managed to land in one piece after such a huge jump was a mystery. Three American biologists now appear in scientific journal Current Biology of the answer: the salamander acts like a skydiver.

Salamanders, like other amphibians, have a thin skin that allows them to absorb oxygen – if that skin is wet, that is. That is why they live in wetland environments: in ponds, along streams or in moist forests. The latter is the case for the wandering salamander: an often gray-spotted salamander that is native to California redwood forests. The species sometimes lives on the forest floor, but individuals can also be found in the crowns of the redwoods, up to over 80 meters high. Here he comes moisture thanks to tree ferns that absorb rainwater like a sponge. One tree crown can accommodate up to 29 salamanders.

the wandering salamander in a sequoia.

Photo Christian Brown



Aerodynamic ‘skin flaps’

Although various animals, such as spiders, are known to be able to fall from great heights without any problems, salamanders are not known for their aerial acrobatic qualities, the biologists write. They also lack aerodynamic ‘skin flaps’ such as those seen in flying squirrels, for example. To be able to land safely, it is almost necessary to adopt a stable position during the fall.

To test that assumption, the researchers had a vertical wind tunnel built in which they dropped four species of salamander 45 times each, and filmed it with a high-speed camera. This is how they determined that Aneides vagrans in all cases assumed a skydivers stance, with legs and tail extended. This caused its speed to decrease by a maximum of 0.95 meters per second. Eventually, he reached a nearly constant vertical speed, comparable to that of skydivers whose parachutes have been deployed once. The other salamander species also adopted a similar attitude, but they held it for a shorter period of time. Especially the never living in trees Ensatina eschscholtzii – which, by the way, just like Aneides vagrans and the other two species studied belong to the family of lungless salamanders, and thus really have no lungs at all – did poorly in the wind tunnel.

Despite its streamlined appearance and lack of skin flaps, the wandering salamander does have some physical characteristics that make it relatively easy to skydive compared to other salamanders. A flat body, long limbs and big feet mean that he can reorient relatively easily in the air. However, not every specimen will need this: some individuals stay on the same tree for their entire lives, and will never have to float.