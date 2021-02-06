Albert O. Hirschman was a German Jew who, like his compatriots Hannah Arendt or Walter Benjamin, seemed to have read all the books and spoke all the languages. Born in Berlin in 1915, he fled Nazi Germany in 1933, where he had begun studying economics and military in the Socialist Party. He continued his studies in France, London, Trieste, and became a specialist in the economy of Italy, while traveling to Paris, where he helped to ship many intellectuals, teachers and politicians persecuted by fascism to the United States. During the Spanish Civil War he was, like George Orwell, a member of the International Brigades, out of sympathies with the POUM, a small Trotskyist-inspired party. He was wounded in the war but he always refused to talk about his experience in Spain. He ended up in the United States, where, in addition to receiving other doctorates, he continued his intellectual struggle in favor of democratic socialism.

Keep reading