There is no doubt that both Walmart and Target are two of the most recognized chains and of greater prestige not only in the United States, but in the entire world. In any case, in the last few hours, within the country They made the news for a product recall that they solddue to a health threat.

According to a document published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ordered a recall of “white coated confectionery items” produced by Palmer Candy Companywhich were available for sale at Walmart, Target, and other retail stores in states across the country.

This is because have the potential to be contaminated with salmonellaa condition that can cause serious infections in a certain group of consumers. Specifically, The problem lies in the liquid coating of these productsfrom an ingredient that was possibly contaminated by one of its suppliers.

Meanwhile, The FDA will continue to investigate the origin of the problembut the marketing of these products has been suspended to avoid any type of infection in consumers, even though, as reported in the document, no case of salmonella caused by this possible contamination has been recorded.

The same FDA article states that People who have purchased a white coated confectionery item manufactured by Palmer Candywhether at Walmart, Target or any other store, They must return it to the place of purchase to obtain a full refund..

White Covered Pretzels from Palmer Candy. Photo:Palmer Candy Share

What is salmonella, the infection that forced the withdrawal of a product in the United States

The document published by the FDA explains that Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. in young children, frail or elderly people, or other patients with weakened immune systems, who are considered at high risk for this condition.

Meanwhile, a healthy person – not considered at risk – infected with salmonella You may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.; or in some very rare cases cause the organism to enter the bloodstream and cause more serious diseases, such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.