Author: Mukul Vyas.

Every building in the world is made of red brick, which is the cheapest building material. Now a new quality has emerged. Scientists have discovered that this brick can also store electricity. That is, it can also be used as a durable battery. Researchers at Washington University have discovered this new feature of brick.

Researchers report that bricks can serve as units to store energy. This means that walls and other parts in buildings can be used to store electricity. While demonstrating their technique, the researchers also showed a small green bulb burning from a brick. The bricks chosen for use were common bricks, which were purchased from the market. The new technology uses a porous texture of bricks. Brick holes are filled with micro nanofibers of a conductive polymer. This polymer is called Pidot.

Julio Darcy and his colleagues have been doing research on the war on iron articles for the last few years. He has discovered some such qualities of war which can be very useful in material science. Corrosion is iron oxide. Its fragments are also present in red bricks. Researchers wanted to see if the porous texture of bricks could be used to store energy. Iron oxide present in brick produces ‘polymerization’ action, due to which the layer of polymer remains trapped in the brick itself. This polymer serves to store electricity.

Nanofibers of smart bricks can store electric charge. These bricks, small lights, can collect electricity for burning. If their capacity is increased, these bricks can also become a cheaper alternative to the lithium ion batteries currently being used. It would be more appropriate to call these smart bricks supercapacitors instead of batteries. Batteries store electricity through chemical reactions, while the capacitor stores electricity as a static charge in solid objects. The advantage of supercapacitors is that it charges and discharges faster than batteries. Currently supercapacitors are able to store only a small fraction of electricity. Researchers around the world are conducting research to increase the energy storage capacity of capacitors and to increase the charging speed of batteries.

It is of the utmost importance to find better ways to store electricity to combat climate crisis, as these will make it easier to store and use unlimited amounts of renewable energy. Scientist associated with the new research Darcy said that the solar cell on the roof of the house has to store electricity somewhere and for this work we use batteries. Now we have introduced a new option to store electricity. But much work is still to be done before this option is achieved. The energy density of these bricks is just one percent as compared to lithium ion batteries. Darcy says that by adding materials like metal oxide, the power storage capacity of these bricks can be increased tenfold. With this, these bricks will also become commercial options. If we are able to match the energy density of lithium ion batteries, then we will get a much cheaper option of energy storage.

Supercapacitors can be charged multiple times compared to batteries. Supercapacitors weaken their power storage capacity only after charging 10,000 times. Pidot coating bricks can prove very useful in developing countries like India, where the uncertainty of power supply remains. With smart bricks, your house will be able to get its own electricity. A brick wall acting like a supercapacitor can be charged thousands of times in an hour.