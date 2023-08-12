And the people familiar with Iran told, according to the “Wall Street Journal”, that if there is a de-escalation of tensions over the summer, they would be open to broader talks later this year, including Iran’s nuclear program.

Although Iran’s production rate of enriched uranium can fluctuate for several technical reasons, including maintenance work at one of its nuclear facilities, the fact that Iran has diluted its highly enriched uranium stockpile strongly indicates, according to experts, that the 60 percent slower buildup of the material is intentional.

Iran’s mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency or the agency did not comment on the matter, but the International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to issue its next report on the Iranian nuclear program in late August or early September, when the accuracy of this percentage will become clear.

For his part, White House spokesman John Kirby said he could not confirm this report but indicated that “any steps Iran might take to slow down the pace of enrichment would certainly be welcome.”

“We are not in serious negotiations about the nuclear program. But such steps are certainly, if correct, welcome.”

Restrictions on spending any Iranian money if she is released

• The White House confirmed Friday that there will be restrictions on what Iran can do with any funds released under an imminent deal that led to the release of five Americans and their placement under house arrest in Iran.

• White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States will be “fully informed” about the destination and use of any Iranian funds that may be released.

• Iranian assets held in South Korea are estimated at six billion dollars.

• According to Kirby, “Essentially, the funds can only be accessed for food, medicine, and medical equipment that do not have a dual military use. There will be a rigorous process with due diligence and standards applied with input from the US Treasury.”

• Tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal that aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

• Negotiations between the Biden administration and Iran to resume the agreement failed, and Iran denies seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.