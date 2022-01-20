In the generational change of Hispanics that is taking place in this European, with a mixture of veterans and debutants in a great event, there is a position in which the two protagonists have been insurance for more than five years, Sharing a position and forging a great friendship throughout this time: Rodrigo Corrales (31 years old) and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (30). For this quote, As in the last World Cup, they have Sergey Hernández (26) in third place.

Today, the Hispanics open the second phase against Germany (18:00, TDP), a selection very affected by the coronavirus in this tournament: They already had to call urgently players who joined a few hours before the match against Poland in which, despite everything, they prevailed (30-23) to finish top of their group and go through with two points, like Spain. Yesterday they detected more positives, and there are already a total of ten infected among the 23 members of the list (longer due to calls at the last minute). A priori, the Germans will only have 13 players against Spain, with positions such as the goalkeeper and the extremes very depleted.

Corrales and Pérez de Vargas in the last World Cup in Japan

RFEB



“The new players give a lot of respect, they are very competitive and most of them are from the Bundesliga. It is true that the preparation of the match modifies us in part, because their game can change, but Germany is always feisty”, Corrales explains to AS from his hotel room in Bratislava, where they do not go out “even for a walk” to avoid risks. “At the World Cup in Egypt last year we could go out to get some air, It was all set up differently.” Add.

Spain arrives with great sensations at this stage, with the immaculate streak of 15 games without losing in the continental tournament and with the intact dream of matching Sweden’s three consecutive continental golds. “It’s a great motivation, but all these data speak of our competitive nature, come the players who come”, explains the Galician. Corrales learned that he was positive for coronavirus on Christmas Eve and was afraid that he would not be at the Slovakia and Hungary appointment: “Luckily I passed the virus almost without symptoms and I was able to join the team.” And the Spanish goal… is it the best in the world? “It is clear that both Gonzalo and I are in great teams (Barça and Veszprem), we don’t have to prove anythingoh we work well because, no matter who plays, we are next to each other. Both of them We have a great responsibility and we support each other. Our relationship goes beyond the track.” They are the wall of the Hispanics.