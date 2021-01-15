Tijuana, the most active border crossing on the planet, is the westernmost city in Latin America and its motto well defines its strong pride of identity: “Here the homeland begins.” Industry, violence, tourism and sex are an indissoluble part of the image of this border city with the US In recent years, however, another element has been added to the equation: deportees. During the eight years of the Barack Obama government, the United States expelled – figures from the National Migration Institute – around three million Mexicans, a record for deportations in history. However, it was the presidency of Donald Trump that made the border with Mexico one of the most controversial pillars of his presidency. His defense of building a wall (already existing) that would block illegal immigration to the United States has been one of his identity symbols vis-à-vis the Democratic Party during the four years of his mandate.

What will happen to the wall once Donald Trump leaves the White House? Will the new Democratic administration change US policy toward immigration? Tijuana, like all the border cities of Mexico with the United States, awaits events.

A tourist couple takes photos while she pretends to climb the border wall between Mexico and the US The wall has become a tourist attraction since Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House.

A family separated due to deportation meets to speak at Tijuana’s Parque de la Amistad. Every weekend, hundreds of separated families are left to see their loved ones at the border wall that defines the border between Mexico and the United States.

Tijuana over the last fifteen years has become a city of immigrants and deportees who do not achieve their American dream.

A group of illegal immigrants who are trying to reach the United States or who have been deported are queuing for breakfast in the Salesian dining room ‘Padre Chava’.

A group of illegal immigrants have lunch in the ‘Padre Chava’ Salesian dining room.

A group of immigrants watches TV at the Casa del Emigrante in Tijuana, Mexico.

A volunteer from the Evangelista del Nazareno shelter plays with a refugee baby of Haitian nationality. Over the past year, an avalanche of Haitian emigrants tried to reach the US Most of the refugees were turned away and are currently living off charity in Tijuana in total legal limbo.

Two Haitian refugee children play inside the Emanuel evangelist shelter in Tijuana.

An inhabitant of Tijuana walks observing the wall that defines the border between Mexico and the United States, photographed from the Mexican side.

The town of Playas de Tijuana is a place of contradictions where every Sunday thousands of tourists gather on one side and families dismembered because of the wall and deportations on the other.

14 million vehicles and 33 million people cross the Tijuana border crossing each year.

Protesters during the march organized by the Catholic Church in Tijuana for peace, justice and migration.

The Archbishop of Tijuana, Francisco Moreno, prays next to the wall that defines the border between Mexico and the United States.

The wall that defines the border between Mexico and the US, photographed from the Mexican side in the city of Tijuana.