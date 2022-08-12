Part of a five-story residential building collapsed in Omsk, rubble is being cleared

In Omsk, the wall of a five-story residential building collapsed on the street of the 20th Party Congress, 53. In emergency services RIA News They said that the collapse area was about 200 square meters and affected all floors.

How reported eyewitnesses, people were injured during the collapse, and there could allegedly be a child under the rubble. This information has not been officially confirmed – the Investigative Committee for the Omsk Region reported that, according to preliminary data, there were no victims, reports TASS. The Ministry of Health also declared about the absence of victims and added that the police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot.

The emergency services reported that about 40 people were evacuated. into place left cynologist with a dog.

Governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov declaredthat the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not confirm the information about the child being under the rubble.

Eyewitness footage shows the wall collapsing.

Problems with the house started a year ago

The dilapidation of the building was called the preliminary cause of the collapse of the wall. Local residents and journalists started talking about problems back in 2021, when in the spring from the end of the building on the first floor crumbled layer of brickwork.

Then, about a year ago, the prosecutor’s office revealed serious design defects. Local media wrote about it. Administration named the culprits of the residents themselves, pointing out that they illegally equip the premises with showers without waterproofing.

As mentioned earlier, the probable reasons for the destruction of the brickwork of the wall are: illegal equipment of rooms located near the end walls with shower cabins, and the lack of waterproofing administration of Omsk

The administration added that the situation is complicated by the fact that the house “has a large number of non-payers for the maintenance and maintenance of the house.”

In June 2022, shortly before the collapse, an NGS55 correspondent visited the collapsing house. He filmed a huge hole, the size of which allowed a person to pass through it.

Local resident Alexander told Lente.ru that the hole appeared on the facade about a year ago, but it was simply fenced off with a red and white ribbon.

Another local resident told Lenta.ru that litigation has been going on for almost a year – an independent examination and the court recognized the house as emergency, but the administration is appealing this decision and forcing the organization responsible for the overhaul to make temporary fortifications. They say that the house will have to spend more than 12 million rubles. The residents of the house told RIA Newsthat it has not yet been recognized as emergency, “while the courts are going on.”

The words of the residents are confirmed by the prosecutor’s office of the Omsk region – the department reported TASSthat an inspection in the fall of 2021 revealed violations in the overhaul, and the regional court ruled to carry out repairs to the house, taking into account the overhaul of the facade, until December 31 of the same year. The prosecutor’s office intends to give a legal assessment of non-execution of the court decision.

There were bathrooms in the affected part of the house

According to one of the local residents, in the collapsed part of the building located toilets and showers.

I live on the third floor and was inside the building at the time of the collapse. Fortunately, my room is not here, but a little further, so when we heard the noise, we immediately got dressed and ran out into the street. There are toilets and showers in the collapsed side of the house, someone could have been there at that time See also After a cut in the Civil Defense budget, Lira says she will discuss a fund for a catastrophe - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO local resident

Another resident toldthat managed to jump out of the house and saw how everything was falling apart.

“And the young man was in the shower five minutes before the collapse, and the shower, toilet and that’s all collapsed. He was really lucky, the guy walks right under God, ”the woman said.

Mayor of Omsk Sergey Shelest instructed prepare places for temporary accommodation of residents of the house, as well as real estate for resettlement.

The governor of the Omsk region, Alexander Burkov, reacted to the incident in his Telegram channel.

“There was a problem with this house before, but apparently it was not given due importance. Now the priority is the resettlement of the affected people. (…) There is a debriefing ahead – you need to understand why the Omsk people were not heard for the first time and allowed this, ”he wrote.

Burkov noted that he keeps the situation under personal control. Prosecutor’s Office of the Omsk Region intends give a criminal-legal assessment of the events that led to the partial collapse. They added that the department keeps under special control the issue of observing the housing rights of citizens living in this building and providing assistance to them.