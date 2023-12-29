In Rubtsovsk, Altai Territory, the wall of a residential building collapsed

In the city of Rubtsovsk, Altai Territory, the wall of a residential building collapsed. The owner was not in the apartment at the time of the incident, reports “Altai Truth”.

The house was built in 1948. In addition to age, the condition of the building was affected by its proximity to the railway and highway overpass. Based on the results of an examination in 2010, the library premises on the ground floor of the house were found unsuitable for use. The supporting supports in the southern wing began to deform. It was renovated, but in 2013 the library was closed due to the poor condition of the structures. In 2018, the load-bearing column in the basement began to fall apart, and the part of the building where the reading room was located sank. According to the owners, even then the administration offered them to leave the apartments and carry out major repairs, but they did not agree. In 2021, the house was declared unsafe. Local residents believe that this was caused by the negligence of management companies (MCs). The last of them refused to service the house at all.

The wall in the victim’s one-room apartment began to collapse at the end of August. The woman began to seek compensation from the administration for damages and relocation expenses. The court ruled in favor of the owner, but the authorities filed an appeal. While the trial dragged on, the wall finally collapsed. Now all residents of the building have received an eviction notice.

By information the head of the city, Dmitry Feldman, all residents will be reimbursed for the costs of renting temporary housing from the local budget. At the moment, workers from the housing and communal services and ecology department are inspecting the house.

Earlier in Barnaul, the wall of an apartment building built in 1949 collapsed. A year before the incident, the building was declared unsafe.