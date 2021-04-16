The wall collapsed in a school building in the village of Vozdvizhenka, Primorsky Territory. This is reported on website the prosecutor’s office of the Russian region.

On the fact of the incident, the Ussuriysk city prosecutor’s office organized an inspection. At the request of the supervisory authority, the educational process at the school was suspended, about 220 children were temporarily transferred to distance learning. As a result of the incident, none of the students and staff of the educational institution was injured. Specialists work on the spot, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Earlier, in the Moscow district of Lyublino, a school watchman wanted recognition and planted a grenade dummy in an educational institution. The man said that he wanted to receive a reward for vigilance. He found out about her from the PSC website. The watchman ordered a dummy on the Internet, put it behind the school in the evening, and allegedly found it in the morning and reported it to the police. Law enforcement officers looked at the cameras and found out that the man was lying.