The Walkman came from Sony in 1979 and the last one was produced in 2010. Now Fiio wants to go back to old times with the CP13, including headphones with cable. By the way: cassettes are still available to buy.

IIn July it will be 45 years since Sony launched its first Walkman. The “small body-based system for high-quality playback of hearing events” quickly conquered young people. The pompous definition comes from a patent specification from 1977, which Sony had to recognize in 2004 after a long legal battle. The compact cassette itself is even older. Philips brought it onto the market in 1963.

Does anyone still have cassettes today? That was the most important question when the CP13 from the Chinese manufacturer Fiio suddenly came to the editorial office as a test device. And yes, there are still cassettes. Unrecorded ones are available for purchase, and recorded ones are also offered. Supposedly a comeback is imminent, similar to the record players and vinyl recordings. But no matter where we ask, we always hear the same thing over and over again: “We threw them all away.” Even though almost everyone wants to have some. But we finally find it. A colleague still has some, and the neighbor with a small recording studio still has selected ones neatly lined up on the shelf.