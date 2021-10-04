After a successful first season of The walking dead: world beyond, the popular spin-off returns with a second and final installment that will end the story of the four young protagonists who were born in a post-apocalyptic world. Likewise, the sequel will finally premiere its first episode in Peru and other Latin American countries.

When will season 2 of the walking dead: world beyond arrive?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 First Episodes Will Debut This Monday, October 4, 2021 . The program will have a total of 10 chapters.

YOU CAN SEE: The walking dead, season 11: Star Plus releases preview of the final chapters

Times to see the walking dead 2: world beyond

The series will come to Peru at 10.00 pm through the AMC Latin America chain. These are the hours, depending on your country:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: Monday, October 4 at 10:00 pm

Central America (except Panama): Monday, October 4 at 7:00 pm

Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Monday, October 4 at 11:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: Tuesday, October 5 at 12:00 am

Where to see the walking dead: world beyond, season 2?

The second season of The walking dead: world beyond can be seen on AMC Latin America through this link.

The walking dead 2: world beyond – trailer

The walking dead 2: world beyond – official synopsis

This second season ends the epic story of Iris (Aliya Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), four friends who crossed the country on a mission that transformed their perception of themselves and the world. Now, as they confront the mysterious Civilian Military Republic and fight for control of their own destinies, their goals and bonds will be altered and they will lose and regain their innocence.