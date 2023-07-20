













The Walking Dead will have a new video game with mechanics from Among Us | EarthGamer







As revealed by both companies, it supports games of up to eight players, and the setting where the story takes place is in rural Canada. It is a place where you have to fight to survive.

This is why it is necessary to collect supplies in addition to building houses and other structures. But zombies are a permanent threat that must be dealt with.

We recommend: Dying Light 2 announces collaboration event with The Walking Dead.

But some players will take the role of hidden traitors. They have the goal of sabotaging what others are doing and bringing ruin to everyone before they find out.

This new game is developed in the same framework of Project Winteranother Other Ocean creation.

Fountain: Skybound.

It’s for what Project Winterwhich went on sale in 2019, and The Walking Dead Betrayal they share characteristics, such as support for up to eight players, and the need for some of them to betray the others.

Other Ocean, in addition to working on the aforementioned title, created other titles such as stacking and IDARB.

Likewise, he participated in the development of the version for Minecraft of New Nintendo 3DS as well as MediEvil for PS4.

What platform will it come to? The Walking Dead Betrayal? So far the only confirmed system is PC via Steam.

Fountain: Skybound.

To refine this title, a closed beta will take place, which will begin on August 10, 2023. The fact that the game has not had an announcement for consoles does not mean that it will not reach these.

Especially since it’s based on a franchise as popular in comics as television and video games.

Apart from The Walking Dead Betrayal We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)