It was hardly in January that the series of The walking dead it could last 10 more years, something that has been repeated on other occasions. But maybe AMC Rather, he was referring to derivatives of it, as well as films.

Because when it comes to the main show, its last hour has sounded. The Season 11 It will be the last, and will be released on August 22 of this year. It is a premiere in advance that no one would have expected.

The Walking Dead Season 11 will be the last

In general, the seasons of this television show premiere in October, to take advantage of the Halloween, but it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Along with this information, it was revealed that this installment of the show will have 24 episodes, which measures a season and a half of the series. It would end in 2022 at the latest.

Are planned spin-offs based on the actors Norman reedus, who plays Daryl, as well as Melissa mcbride that embodies Carol.

The news about the final season of The walking dead It was given on Sunday, with a preview that was shared at the end of the tenth installment.

The latter was expanded through six extra episodes, which were filmed with a lot of effort and work during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

They are focused on stories of other characters. The executive producer of the show, Angela kang, spoke of the outcome of the main story.

The series’ revenues have declined over the years

In this regard, he commented ‘The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new storylines, never-before-seen locations, and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to piece together what the Whisperers took from them.’.

The debate about ending the series took months in AMC. In fact, it was unclear if it would be in the Season 11 or 12. In the end, the first was decided, but expanded.

This is why you will have more episodes than usual. Apparently the end of The walking dead it is not due to a lack of hearing. But what if ad revenue has fallen.

Without neglecting that the number of people who see the series is a fraction of its time with greater popularity. The fact that international exhibition rights are exclusive to the Fox has not helped AMC. They are a decade old.

