Free League Publishing today announced the The Walking Dead Universe official RPG on Kickstarter. The game will allow you to explore the ruthless post-apocalyptic world of the dead, where you have to learn how to survive.

The crowdfunding campaign for the highly anticipated RPG has already reached its funding goal. Stretch goals are now rolling out, like the Atlanta area map, crime boss archetype, custom dice, a threat meter, adventure maps, pre-generated characters based on the TV series, and a single player mode .

There are two ways to play: Mode Countryside and modality Survival. In Campaign mode you will have your own goals and choices to make, and together with the efforts of the group you will compose the story. In Survival mode, you will be faced with a dangerous situation that needs to be dealt with immediately. Survival mode scenarios often feature locations and characters from the TV series.

The game was created by Free League co-founders Tomas Härenstam (ALIEN RPG, Blade Runner RPG) and Mattias Johnsson Haake (Symbaroum), with Nils Hintze (Tales from the Loop RPG, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying) as lead writer, Gustaf Ekelund (Twilight: 2000) and Martin Grip (ALIEN RPG, Blade Runner RPG, Symbaroum) as artists, and Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment (ALIEN RPG, Blade Runner RPG, Dune, The Dragon Prince) as producer and series brand manager of games.