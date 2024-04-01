The long-awaited finale of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' arrived on Sunday, March 31, 2024, marking the triumphant return of actor Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. After his absence since the ninth season, his reappearance in this new installment, set after the outcome of the original series, captivated the audience. The return of the former leader of the Safe Zone Alexandriapresumed dead in a previous episode, generated great expectation.

Initially announced as a film trilogy centered on Grimes, the production was adapted into a six-episode limited series due to the pandemic. This change gave us the emotional reunion of Michonne and Rickand left fans eager to know if there will be a sequel.

Will 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have a second season?

Although the co-creators and executive producers of the zombie series Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira They have not officially confirmed a second season, they have left the door open to this possibility.

During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, when asked about the subject, Gurira replied: ““I can't answer that.”. While Scott M. Gimple suggested keeping silent. Lincoln, for his part, joked and said: “Well, I die in the last episode”. This caused suspense among the fans.

However, Gimple was encouraged to speak and mentioned the following: “Anything is possible, even if Rick dies in the last episode. We're focused right now, but this came out in a really surprising way“, according to the website Deadline. These statements keep alive the hope of the millions of followers of the zombie and post-apocalyptic universe.

Zombies will continue to stalk Rick Grimes. Photo: YouTube

What would a second season of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' be about?

If a second season is approved, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is expected to continue the story of Rick and Michonne on the run from the Civic Republic Army. According to ComicBook, the plot could include the return of Morgan Jones, who tried to contact Rick with a message that said: “I'm going to come find you, whether you're in Alexandria or not.”. The possible appearance of Morgan, along with references to Easter eggs, would add an additional layer of intrigue to the series.

Michonne and Rick, the couple from 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'. Photo: TV-line

What is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

The first season of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' follows Michonne in her tireless search for Rick, who finds himself entangled in the conflicts of the Civic Military Republic (CRM). Beyond the fight for survival and confrontations with zombies, the series rises with the love story between Michonne and Rick; two souls lost in a chaotic world, separated by distance and the ghosts of their past, whose connection transcends post-apocalyptic challenges.

Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

Where and how to watch the episodes of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

All six episodes of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' are available exclusively through AMC and its streaming service, AMC+. To see them, you need to have a subscription to this platform. Unfortunately, 'The Walking Dead' fans in Latin America do not have access to this service in their region. However, in Spain, although AMC+ is not offered directly, it can be accessed through Prime Video, where those interested can subscribe.

For those users in Latin America who cannot legally access the series, they have turned to options like Gnula and Cuevana, among other similar services. It is important to note that these sites distribute content illegally, so accessing them implies the individual responsibility of each user.