Although The Walking Dead It came to an end in 2022, this after 11 years on television, this universe is still going. Thanks to a series of spin-offs, the public has had the opportunity to see their beloved characters once again, but now separated from the group we all already know. Now, thanks to the most recent trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, We already have an answer to one of the biggest mysteries of the original series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It is an epilogue for the protagonist, as it introduces us to Rick Grimes and Michonne in a new adventure. Likewise, here we can see Aiden, played by Breeda Wool, and Bailey, who will be played by comedian Andrew Bachelor. Thanks to the appearance of these two characters, fans will finally have an answer to Michonne's mysterious outcome, something they have waited a couple of years for.

The Walking Dead is no stranger to spin-offs. Although productions focused on the characters we already know are the most interesting, over the years we have seen all kinds of stories. Fear the Walking Dead It is probably one of the most recognized, since it is the first spin-off of this production. The opening days of the zombie apocalypse are explored here

Along with this, we have also seen The Walking Dead: World Beyonda spin-off series that began airing in 2020. It is set in a different location and follows a group of young characters who grew up in the post-apocalyptic world. Likewise, we have The Walking Dead: Red Machetea series of short films released online, telling the story of the red-handled machete that belonged to Rick Grimes.

For its part, we also have The Walking Dead: Torn Aparta web series consisting of six episodes that serves as prequel to the main series, focusing on a different group of survivors. Lastly, and strangest, there is also The Walking Dead: The Alien, a webcomic that tells the story of Jeff Grimes, the brother of Rick Grimes. The story is set in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and offers a different perspective on the events of the apocalypse.

The Walking Dead runs the risk of being an overused series. While it's nice to see the characters we love back, having multiple productions at the same time can cause audiences to lose interest in their stories quickly. The best thing would be to finish one, and let a couple of years pass to give rise to another.

