The latest spinoff of the long-running series The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Liveanswered one of the biggest doubts that gripped the fandom: what happened to Rick Grimes? The title of the pilot episode of this new series of the narrative universe of The Walking Dead, entitled “Years“, really shows us what happened to Rick.

L'last appearance of the character within the main series dates back to final seriesin which we see Rick again – now a prisoner of the CRM, i.e. the Civil Republic Military – in an attempt to escape, which ultimately fails, being recaptured.

The new series begins with a further escape attempt by Rick, this time even more desperate, as it even leads him to mutilate his hand to free himself from the chains that bind him to a CRM soldier. But what happened before this fourth attempt?

Previously, Grimes was a consignee for the CRM and spent years working on the outskirts of Philadelphia's Civic Republic where, after six years of service killing walkers – or doing other Republic-useful work – one gets the chance to become effective citizens.

Rick is chosen as though CRM soldier thanks to the help of Donald Okaforwho wants Grimes to actually become a CRM soldier for change the system directly from the inside.

All this is also explained through the letters that Rick sends to Michonne. And despite everything, Rick tries to escape for the third time, only to later discover that by doing so he has put his family in grave danger. At the moment therefore, to the avid fans and all spectators all that remains is to find out what happens next.



