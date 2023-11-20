The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, spin off of the well-known AMC TV series The Walking Deadfinally has one exit dateset for February 25, 2024simultaneously on AMC and the AMC+ streaming platform.

This spin-off, which joins numerous other products created by the mother series, will see protagonists the pair of long-lived characters Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) and will follow the attempt of the two protagonists to reunite, facing a new and dangerous world.

The Ones Who Live you see Lincoln and Gurira also take on the role of Executive Producersalongside showrunners Scott M. Gimple, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

The release date of the series has come to light thanks to a juicy sneak peekwhich aired during final of Fear The Walking Dead. The show description reads: