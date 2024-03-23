The first season of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is a couple of episodes away from reaching its end and things are going to get very intense for Rick and Michonne. In the new episode of the successful spin-off of 'The Walking Dead', the protagonists will try to return home; However, the CRM and the zombies will not leave them so easy. Furthermore, an unexpected encounter could make their journey more dangerous than they expected.

If you don't want to miss anything from the last moments of 'The Ones Who Live'here we tell you all the details that every fan of the franchise needs to know about the premiere of chapter 5 of the series, which could have more than one surprise.

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

What time does episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

Episode five of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will air this Sunday, March 24, 2024. Due to time differences, in some places it will be seen the next day, that is, Monday the 25th of the same month.

This installment of the universe of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in the United States from 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time). Next, we will detail the launch schedule in several Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, March 25)

12.00 am (Monday, March 25) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, March 25)

1.00 am (Monday, March 25) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 2.00 am (Monday, March 25)

2.00 am (Monday, March 25) Spain: 6.00 am (Monday, March 25).

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 5?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 5, which will be titled 'Become'will be available exclusively in AMC and on its official streaming platform, AMC+. To enjoy this intriguing plot, you only need to have a subscription to this service.

Michonne and Rick will have more than one obstacle to returning safely to Alexandria. Photo: AMC

Unfortunately, for fans of 'The Walking Dead' In Latin America, this medium is not available in the region. However, in Spain, although AMC+ is also not available directly, users can access the platform through Prime Video and contract the service there.

How to watch episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE and FREE?

As stated above, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It is not available for viewing in Latin American countries. This led fans to turn to websites such as Gnula, Cuevana, among other similar services, to watch new episodes of the series. However, since these pages distribute content illegally, They must be accessed under the responsibility of each user..

What is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' about?

The official synopsis of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' tells us the following: “In season 10 of 'The Walking Dead', after Rick Grimes has been missing for years, Michonne finds evidence that suggests her loved one is alive. With this revelation, she decides to embark on a journey in search of her husband, in an epic love story set in a completely altered world.

The fifth chapter of the series will be titled 'Become'. Photo: AMC

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?