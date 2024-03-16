'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is the latest addition to the universe created by Robert Kirkman, which has captivated all fans of the franchise. This new series that shows us the reunion of Rick and Michonneentered the second half of its first installment and we will soon learn the fate of the iconic characters, who will try to stay together despite all the obstacles they have to face in a post-apocalyptic world.

season 1 of 'The Ones Who Live' It will only have six episodes, which means that we are getting closer to its grand finale. If you don't want to miss anything about this series, which is the sixth spin-off of 'The Walking Dead, we invite you to stay in the following note, where we will give you all the details about the premiere of its new chapter.

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 4 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

What time does episode 4 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

The fourth episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will air on Sunday, March 17, 2024. In some countries, the broadcast will be on Monday the 18th of the same month.

Fiction belonging to the universe 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in the United States at 9:00 pm (PT), 11:00 pm (CT) and 12:00 am (ET). Next, we will show you its launch time in various countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, March 18)

12.00 am (Monday, March 18) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, March 18)

1.00 am (Monday, March 18) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 2.00 am (Monday, March 18)

2.00 am (Monday, March 18) Spain:6.00 am (Monday, March 18).

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 4?

Chapter 4 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will be titled 'What We'. This can be seen exclusively through the screens of AMCas well as for AMC+, its official streaming platform. To see this exciting story you only have to have a subscription to said service.

After starring in 'The Walking Dead', Andrew Lincoln returns to play Rick Grimes in 'The Ones Who Live'. Photo: AMC

Unfortunately for fans of 'The Walking Dead' In Latin America, said medium is not available in the territory. However, those who are in Spain can access this application, since, although it is not available in the country either, there is the option to access it through Prime Videoa service for which you can contract the platform.

How to watch episode 4 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE and FREE?

As we mentioned previously, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It cannot be seen in Latin American countries, this leads followers to see the new chapter of the series on pages such as Gnula, Cuevana, among other similar services. However, as these are pages in charge of illegally disseminating content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

What is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' about?

“In season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' after Rick Grimes has been missing for years, Michonne finds evidence that suggests her loved one is alive. With this revelation, she decides to embark on a journey in search of her husband, in an epic love story set in a completely altered world,” indicates the official synopsis of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'.

Danai Gurira not only stars in 'The Ones Who Live' but is one of the creators of the series along with Lincoln and Scott M. Gimple. Photo: AMC

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

