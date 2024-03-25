We are just a few days away from finding out how season 1 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will conclude. The seventh series belonging to the universe created based on the remembered comic by Robert Kirkman reaches its last chapter and we will soon learn how Rick and Michonne's story ends. They both seek to return to Alexandria together and rebuild the family they once were, just as they were years ago in 'The Walking Dead'.

Do you want to know what will happen in the grand finale of this acclaimed series, which in a very short time was able to capture the attention of all fans of the saga? We invite you to stay in the following note, where we will let you know all the details of the premiere of its last episode.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 5 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

Watch the trailer for episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' HERE

When does episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

The fifth episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It will be broadcast next Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, it is important to note that this date may vary depending on the country you are in due to the show's broadcast schedule.

'The Ones Who Live' represents the seventh installment of the saga, which includes series such as 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022), 'Fear The Walking Dead' (2015-2023), 'World Beyond' (2020-2021), 'Tales of The Walking Dead' (2022), 'Dead City' (2023) and 'Daryl Dixon' (2023).

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' episode 4 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

What time does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 6, premiere?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 6, will air in the United States starting at 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time). In this installment, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira not only play the lead roles, but are also part of the creative team alongside Scott M. Grimple.

Next, we will provide you with a list of premiere times in various countries:

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 3: release date, time and where to watch ONLINE

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, April 1)

12.00 am (Monday, April 1) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, April 1)

1.00 am (Monday, April 1) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 2.00 am (Monday, April 1)

2.00 am (Monday, April 1) Spain:6.00 am (Monday, April 1).

After meeting Michonne again, Rick will seek to return to Alexandria with her. Photo: AMC

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE?

To access the most recent episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'you must tune AMC, the channel that has the exclusive rights to broadcast the series. If you do not have access to this channel, you can choose AMC+its official streaming platform that also offers other titles from the 'The Walking Dead' universe.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 2 ONLINE: release date, time and where to watch the series

Please note that the availability of the application is restricted, as it requires a subscription and to be located in the United States, this being the only place where it is offered. In the case of Spain, even if AMC+ is not available, the services can be obtained through Prime Videounlike what happens in Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 1 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

How many episodes does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have?

The first season of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It consists of six episodes. Below you will find a detailed list with the names of each episode and their respective release dates:

Chapter 1: 'Years' (aired)

Chapter 2: 'Gone' (aired)

Chapter 3: 'Bye' (aired)

Chapter 4: 'What We' (aired)

Chapter 5: 'Become' (broadcast)

Chapter 6:'The Last Time' (March 31).

YOU CAN SEE: Is Oliver Sonne related to Norman Reedus? Find out about his UNPUBLISHED link with Daryl Dixon from 'The Walking Dead'

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

#39The #Walking #Dead #Live39 #chapter #ONLINE #release #date #time #watch #series