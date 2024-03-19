'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' enters its penultimate episode and we will soon know if Rick and Michonne They will be able to return home together. In the previous chapter of the series, which is the seventh production of the franchise 'The Walking Dead'the protagonists had a very sentimental moment, after Rick confessed, through tears, that he could not remember his son's face Karl. Seeing her husband's suffering, Michonne tried to comfort him and gave him a drawing of him, which gave him hope and strength to find a way to return to Alexandria.

In the following article we will give you more details about the fifth chapter of 'The Ones Who Live', which is titled 'Become'. This episode marks the beginning of the story's outcome.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' episode 4 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

When will episode 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' air?

Chapter 5 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will air on Sunday, March 24, 2024. However, it must be noted that this date may change depending on where you are, due to the broadcast schedule of the program.

'The Ones Who Live' is the seventh series of the franchise, which is made up of 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022), 'Fear The Walking Dead' (2015-2023), 'World Beyond' (2020-2021), 'Tales of The Walking Dead' (2022), 'Dead City' (2023) and 'Daryl Dixon' (2023).

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 4 ONLINE: release date, time and where to watch the series

What time does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 5, premiere?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 5, will air in the United States from 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time). For this production, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Not only are they in charge of the leading roles, but they were also the creators, along with Scott M. Grimple.

But, as the fiction has a large number of fans in Latin America and Spain, here we leave you a list with the respective time of its premiere in different countries in the region:

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 3: release date, time and where to watch ONLINE

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, March 25)

12.00 am (Monday, March 25) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, March 25)

1.00 am (Monday, March 25) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 2.00 am (Monday, March 25)

2.00 am (Monday, March 25) Spain:6.00 am (Monday, March 25).

So far, it has not yet been confirmed whether 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will have a second season. Photo: AMC

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE?

To see the most recent chapter of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'you need to tune the signal AMC, the channel that has the exclusive broadcasting rights. If you cannot watch the series on this channel, you have the option of following its outcome on AMC+the official streaming platform where you can also find other series from the 'The Walking Dead' universe.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 2 ONLINE: release date, time and where to watch the series

It is important to keep in mind that access to the application is limited, since it requires not only a subscription, but also being located in the United States, the only territory where it is available. Faced with this obstacle, some people may resort to illegal distribution pages or use a VPN, although it should be noted that these actions are carried out under your own responsibility.

On the other hand, for those who are in Spain, although AMC+ is not available in their territory either, unlike in their territory, unlike in Latin America, the service can be purchased through Prime Video.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 1 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

How many episodes does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have?

season 1 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It is made up of six chapters. Here we give you a detailed list of the titles of each episode and their respective broadcast date:

Chapter 1: 'Years' (aired)

Chapter 2: 'Gone' (aired)

Chapter 3: 'Bye' (aired)

Chapter 4: 'What We' (aired)

Chapter 5: 'Become' (March 24)

Chapter 6:'The Last Time' (March 31).

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead' releases final spin-off trailer: Rick and Michonne lead 'The Ones Who Live'

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

#39The #Walking #Dead #Live39 #chapter #ONLINE #release #date #time #watch #series