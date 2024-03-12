'The Ones Who Live' is the latest series in the 'The Walking Dead' universe. This new fiction brings back Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who reprise their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively, in a story that shows their struggle to reunite again in a destroyed world. In the new episode, Michonne will ask Rick for explanations after he broke her heart to save her life, all while the CRM tries by all means to find out her whereabouts.

In this note we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', the seventh series belonging to the franchise created by Robert Kirkman in 2010.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 3: release date, time and where to watch ONLINE

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 4 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

When does episode 4 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

The fourth episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will air on Sunday, March 17, 2024. It is important to note that this release date could vary depending on the country you are in, due to the time the show airs in each territory.

'The Ones Who Live' It is the sixth series derived from 'The Walking Dead'original story of the saga, after 'Fear The Walking Dead', 'World Beyond', 'Tales of The Walking Dead', 'Dead City' and 'Daryl Dixon', fictions that managed to gain the appreciation of fans of the franchise.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 2 ONLINE: release date, time and where to watch the series

What time does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 4, premiere?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 4, It can be seen in the United States starting at 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time). Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Not only are they the protagonists of the program, but they were also the ones who promoted its development, along with Scott M. Grimple.

However, if you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, here we show you a list with the respective time of its premiere in each territory:

On 'The Ones Who Live', Rick and Michonne found each other after breaking up on 'The Walking Dead'. Photo: AMC

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, March 18)

12.00 am (Monday, March 18) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, March 18)

1.00 am (Monday, March 18) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil: 2.00 am (Monday, March 18)

2.00 am (Monday, March 18) Spain:6.00 am (Monday, March 18).

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' chapter 1 [ESTRENO]: at what time and where to watch the ONLINE series?

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE?

If you want to see the new chapter of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' you will have to tune the signal AMC, since it is an exclusive program for said medium. Likewise, in case you cannot tune into said channel, you can do so through AMC+its official streaming platform, on which you will also find all the series from the 'TWD' universe.

Unfortunately, access to this service requires not only a subscription, but also that you live in the United States, since its coverage does not cover other countries. Therefore, you would have to resort to pages dedicated to broadcasting illegal content or using a VPN to change your location. In both cases, you must access at your own risk.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Walking Dead' releases final spin-off trailer: Rick and Michonne lead 'The Ones Who Live'

On the contrary, those who have the easiest time watching the series are those who reside in Spain, since, although AMC+ is not available in that territory either, it is possible to access the content by contracting the application through Prime Video.

How many episodes does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have?

The first season of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It will have a total of six episodes. In that sense, the program has already entered its second half. Below, we will provide you with a list of the titles of each chapter and their respective broadcast date:

YOU CAN SEE: Is Oliver Sonne related to Norman Reedus? Find out about his UNPUBLISHED link with Daryl Dixon from 'The Walking Dead'

Chapter 1: 'Years' (aired)

'Years' (aired) Episode 2: 'Gone' (aired)

'Gone' (aired) Chapter 3: 'Bye' (broadcast)

'Bye' (broadcast) Chapter 4: 'What We' (March 17)

Chapter 5: 'Become' (March 24)

'Become' (March 24) Chapter 6:'The Last Time' (March 31).

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

#39The #Walking #Dead #Live39 #chapter #ONLINE #release #date #time #watch #series