'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It officially debuted on February 25, 2024 and since then each episode has been released weekly. Likewise, chapter 3, which is about to be released, has released its trailer and it is exciting, since confrontations will arise due to the presence of Michonne (Danai Gurira), who enters the scene.

In this article, we will provide you with all the necessary information before the release of the new episode, which promises to provide more impact and challenges for the protagonists.

When does episode 3 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

The third episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 10, 2024. However, it is important to note that the release date of the series may change depending on the country due to the time difference of the show's broadcast.

This work is the sixth spin-off of 'The Walking Dead' and the seventh in the franchise, which includes the original series, 'Fear The Walking Dead', 'World Beyond', 'Tales of The Walking Dead', 'Dead City ' and 'Daryl Dixon'.

What time does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 3, premiere?

The third episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', a series created by Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln along with Scott M. Gimple, will be available for viewing starting at 9:00 p.m. (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time) in the United States. If you do not want to miss this fascinating story, which has already generated comments after its first chapter, we provide you with the premiere times in various Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua: 11.00 pm (Sunday, March 10)

11.00 pm (Sunday, March 10) Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, March 11)

12.00 am (Monday, March 11) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, March 11)

1.00 am (Monday, March 11) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil: 2.00 am (Monday, March 11)

2.00 am (Monday, March 11) Spain: 6.00 am (Monday, March 11).

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is an exclusive production of AMC, which means you can tune in through its television channel. You also have the option of enjoying the series through AMC+, its official streaming service, where you will find all the content related to 'The Walking Dead'. Unfortunately, access to the production requires a subscription to said streaming platform, which is not available in our region.

Consequently, some may choose to access unauthorized websites or use a VPN to change their location. However, in Spain, people have the option to watch the content by contracting AMC+ through Prime Video, although this service is not available independently either.

How many episodes will 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have?

American production 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will consist of six episodes in totalwhich will be broadcast weekly on AMC.

Cast of the series 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.