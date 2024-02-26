The long-awaited premiere of 'The Ones Who Live' excited all fans of 'The Walking Dead'iconic series about zombies that aired for the first time in 2010. For this new production, sixth spin-off of the original fiction, we witness the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurirawho once again play Rick Grimes and Michonne, remembered characters who will face a post-apocalyptic world in order to get together again.

In this note we will tell you everything you need to know before the premiere of the new episode, which will bring us more emotions and greater obstacles for our protagonists.

When does episode 2 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

Chapter 2 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2024. However, it is necessary to clarify that the release date of the series may vary depending on the country you are in, due to the time at which the program is broadcast.

This fiction is the sixth spin-off of 'The Walking Dead' and the seventh of the franchise, which is made up, in addition to the original series, of 'Fear The Walking Dead', 'World Beyond', 'Tales of The Walking Dead' ', 'Dead City' and 'Daryl Dixon'.

What time does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 2, premiere?

The second episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'a series created by Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln, together with Scott M. Gimple, It can be seen starting at 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time), in the United States.

If you don't want to miss this incredible and captivating story, which already had something to talk about in its first episode, here we show you the premiere time in various Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, February 26)

12.00 am (Monday, February 26) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, February 26)

1.00 am (Monday, February 26) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil: 2.00 am (Monday, February 26)

2.00 am (Monday, February 26) Spain:6.00 am (Monday, February 26).

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is an exclusive series of AMC, so you can see it through its television signal. Likewise, you can enjoy fiction through AMC+its official streaming service, in which you will also find all the content linked to 'The Walking Dead'.

Unfortunately, to watch the series a subscription to said platform is required, whose coverage is not available for our region. Therefore, you will have to access, at your own risk, pages without some type of authorization for their broadcast, or use a VPN that allows you to change your location.

After 6 years, Andrew Lincoln returns to play Rick Grimes in 'The Ones Who Live'. Photo: AMC

For their part, those who can access the application are people who live in Spain, since, although the service is not available for them either, they can view its content by contracting AMC+ through Prime Video.

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes/Anne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Terry O'Quinn as Beale

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

