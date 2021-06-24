After the great success of the videogames series signed Telltale, The Walking Dead is about to return with an official comic. It has now been 2 years since the game’s fourth and final season ended and only last year we saw the conclusion of the comic series, but there are good news on the horizon for fans of the zombie saga.

Skybound Entertainment has announced the release of a new comic series direct sequel to the Telltale games that will follow the story of Clementine, the same protagonist of the official saga. To take the reins of the comic book franchise is Tillie Walden, a young author who in 2018 won an Eisner Award for her graphic novel Spinning tops.

Regarding the new project, Walden said she was thrilled to be able to give the series of The Walking Dead a new lifeblood after the conclusion of his Telltale adventures.

Clementine is a person who takes adventure with her wherever she goes and the more I thought about the project, the more I wanted to take her beyond the confines of the video game. Take it to new and exciting places (a bit like the top of a mountain).

It will be curious to see which of the many choices that can be made within the games will be considered canonical and how they will influence the development of the plot. Also, although Telltale games have often diverged from the Fox, it seems that in this iteration Clementine may encounter Rick Grimes, of which we remind you, a film for the big screen is in the works.

The graphic novel will be titled Clementine, taking a cue from the protagonist and differentiating itself from the other media in the series The Walking Dead. It will see a publication in volumes and will be part of a periodic issue with young adult and middle grade targets (approximately from 10 years to the age of majority) entitled Skybound Comet. The first issue will be available in July in the United States, but we will have to wait for further updates for an Italian publication.