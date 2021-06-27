Just like any video game in the world, even the mobile title The Walking Dead: Survivors arrived on the market with a series of images, videos and artwork, which represent its marketing component.

These elements must be creative, unique and original … which, unfortunately, cannot be said for a particular artwork that is making the rounds of the net inundated by criticism and accusations of plagiarism.

The Walking Dead: Survivors is, as the name implies, inspired by the graphic novel / film series of the same name, based on survival and zombies. A video game that comes very close to this philosophy is certainly Resident Evil 2, don’t you agree?

In that case, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Survivors artwork very similar to Resident Evil 2 Remake, would it? Well, maybe … were it not that, in this particular situation, the similarities are really too many:

In fact, the similarity between the two artworks is really excessive, almost on the verge of plagiarism, as many have actually stated.

Is it possible that this is just a big misunderstanding and that it is just a mammoth coincidence? Unfortunately, even if we want to be the devil’s advocates, we have in our hands irrefutable proofs of “copy-paste”.

As a Twitter user pointed out, if you take a look at the girl in The Walking Dead artwork and pay attention to the hands holding the gun, you will notice “extra hands”, which are, without a shadow of a doubt, those of Claire Redfield of the original image of RE2.

The fact that you can still see Claire? S hand in the second pic makes it all the more hilarious how little they tried to cover it up pic.twitter.com/Eq42wVFyEK – Arty the Goth? UnBoi (@SuperiorArtemis) June 26, 2021

The matter, now, becomes complicated: some users have not hesitated to tag all this as fake, as the artwork in question no longer appears anywhere, while others claim to have seen it still circulating as ad su Instagram come on Facebook.

Up Reddit it is even possible to find an image of a conversation with the makers of the title, who apologize for the amateur editing of the artwork, stating however that, since the only characters under copyright were covered by the protagonists of The Walking Dead Survivors , then there are no problems.

True or false? What a mess.

Pending new developments, we remind you that The Walking Dead: Survivors is available for Android and iOS.

Source: GameRant