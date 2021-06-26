The Walking Dead: Survivors is an interesting mobile strategy focused on the famous horror series, but in the past few hours a rather embarrassing detail has emerged regarding its promotional materials, since it seems to have been practically stolen there cover of Resident Evil 2 for artwork that looks like it’s official.

To tell the truth, the issue is so obvious as to be suspicious, but some users on Twitter have traced the image among the official promotional materials, used in particular for advertise the game on social channels. The image has been removed from the Facebook pages, but of course that hasn’t stopped the issue from being highlighted between Reddit and Twitter.

You can see the comparison between the two images in the tweet below, which is worth more than any word: in essence, it seems that two artworks of the characters of The Walking Dead have been taken: Survivors and glued on top of Leon and Claire on the cover of Resident Evil 2.

However, they are also badly glued, since the gun of Claire is still visible under that of the girl from The Walking Dead. This detail also makes everything particularly suspicious, but as reported in the tweet below it seems that the image was present among the official ads for Facebook.

Clearly, it must have been a job done in a hurry, perhaps to be used as a back-up item for the campaign. marketing, but it is still a rather curious case, considering also the important name that the game carries. In the meantime, if this intrigued you, we refer you to the review of The Walking Dead: Survivors.