We are just a short time away from the series finally being released The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which tells us the alternate history of one of its characters, which is why the faithful fans of the saga are biting their nails over all these events. And in fact, the first trailer that we recently had confirms a quite important event, a certain doubt that people were left with and did not have an answer until now.

What has been shown is the clue that he showed to Michonne that Rick was still alive it was a telephone that had his writing on it, added to that some Japanese characters. Even the fans were able to determine what it means” believe a little more “, but the full context was not found out. In addition to revealing the translation, the episode exposed its true meaning, which refers to the hope of Rick to see his family again, something that the public has wanted to appreciate on screen because of the love they have for him.

Thus they came to the conclusion that the inclusion of Rick's phone in the trailer underscores the idea that it has always been a hint of what Rick's next story would be. Rick and Michonne. The video has a hopeful tone as it emphasizes Rick and Michonne's determination to find each other. And that will allow the characters to finally meet, explaining some holes in the script that were left along the way.

