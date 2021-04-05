Through social networks, it has been announced that the eleventh and final season of 24 episodes of The Walking Dead already has a release date.

This time, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) must find a way to live with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after the fall of the Whisperers.

Sneak peek of the walking dead season 11

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

Thanks to this first advance, we have seen that Season 11 of The Walking Dead will hit AMC on August 22, 2021.

What will happen in The walking dead season 11?

As the survivors rebuild Alexandria after the war against the Whisperers, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and the princess (Paola Lázaro) are on a mission to establish contact with a new community ”, Advances the official synopsis.

“We are excited to begin the greatest season the show has ever seen. The stakes will be high: we will see more zombies, tons of action, new and intriguing stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in a community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them, ”Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of fiction shared to Comicbook.

The zombie series returns to television this August 22, 2021. Photo: composition / AMC

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the original cast are joined by new cast members. They are Margot Bingham, who is Stephanie, the voice of Eugene’s radio, and Michael James Shaw as Mercer, a high-ranking member of the Commonwealth Army.