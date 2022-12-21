The end of “The walking dead” LIVE ONLINE on Disney Plus is now available. The series based on the zombie comic by Robert Kirkman focuses in its final season on the survivors led by Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they fight to overcome the authoritarian nightmare of The Commonwealth.

When does “The Walking Dead” season 11 premiere on Disney Plus in Spain?

The ending of “The walking dead” It first premiered on AMC in the United States and was expected to reach Spain through Disney Plus.

Finally, the official Twitter account of the platform confirmed that the end of “The walking dead” will be available from December 21 .

Where to watch the full episodes of “The Walking Dead” 11 via streaming?

The final episode of “The Walking Dead” arrived on Star Plus on Sunday, November 20. The rest of the seasons are also available on said platform.

Also, from December 21 you can see the series on disneyplus.

How to watch Disney Plus in Spain?

To enjoy series and movies on Disney Plus go to the disney+ website and subscribe to your service.

Its price is 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. It should be noted that they no longer offer a free trial.

How to watch chapter 24 of “The walking dead” season 11 ONLINE?

