Through its social networks, Netflix reported that the tenth and penultimate season of The Walking Dead already has a release date on its platform.

In these episodes we will not only see the struggle of the survivors against the whisperers, but also We will learn more about Negan, one of the great villains in history. The series will show us his past and what led him to be one of the most feared characters in the zombie plot.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Release Date on Netflix

The streaming confirmed that the 22 chapters of the AMC series will be available from April 15, 2021.

The walking dead season 10 trailer

What will we see in season 10 of The walking dead?

The chapters will show the survivors trying to recover from the great destruction left by the whisperers in its wake. As traumas from the past resurface, years of struggle will weigh on them, exposing their most vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, their community, and their own states of mind, they must now face the Commonwealth, the new threat in the series.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

Last Monday, April 6, it was announced that The last season of The Walking Dead will arrive at AMC on August 22, 2021. After the end of the series, AMC will launch the spin off starring Norman Reedus.