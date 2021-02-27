One of the series with the longest time on television is back. The walking dead season 10 presents this week its second part, which will follow the story around the survivors.

The first episode of the tenth cycle arrived on October 6, 2019, while the last of that group, Home sweet home, was broadcast on February 28, 2019. A year later, the second part of season 10 is ready to be broadcast on AMC.

What will happen in the walking dead season 10 part 2

The six new episodes will feature the survivors trying to recover from the great destruction left by the whisperers in its wake. As traumas from the past resurface, years of struggle will weigh on them, exposing their most vulnerable sides. While questioning the state of humanity, their community and their own states of mind must now confront the Commonwealth, the new threat in the series.

Who are the Commonwealth?

In the comics, this is a group that is home to more than 50,000 people in Ohio. Also known as a post-apocalyptic refuge, it is built over a large part of the city. They are characterized by being a very civilized community, which also has its own source of news, which tells about everything that happens around. Its leader, Pamela, created a police force that would protect the place from walkers.

The walking dead season 10 episode 17 trailer

The Walking Dead Season 10 Part 2 Release Date

Season 10 chapter 17 will be broadcast this Sunday, February 28, 2021 via AMC. In Peru, the delivery will be seen on March 1 through Star Channel.